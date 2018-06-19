Apartment complex evacuated, 2 hospitalized after carbon monoxide leak

Lubbock Fire Rescue evacuated the Kingdom Tower Apartments Tuesday morning after finding high levels of carbon monoxide in the building.

LFR officials were called to the Kingdom Tower Apartments, 1629 16th Street for a report of an unresponsive person on the third floor.

After finding the unresponsive person, they used a carbon monoxide meter and found high levels of the gas on the third floor. Firefighters also found another person showing symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Both people were taken by EMS to the hospital. Their current condition is unknown at this point.

Firefighters have evacuated the building and are ventilating it before turning it back over to the owner. The exact cause of the leak is not yet known.

