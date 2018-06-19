LFR: Ventura Place Retirement Community fire started by recalled AC unit

For decades, he was known only as Unknown X-9352 at a World War II American cemetery in Belgium where he was interred.
Calls are mounting for President Trump to end family separations at the border ahead of a meeting with House Republicans.
A new 10 percent tariff on $200 billion in Chinese imports is being threatened by Trump in the latest move toward what could become a trade war.
We first met Joe Bill and Kathy Rogers when their 16-year-old daughter disappeared from their Lubbock home in 2004. For years, search parties spread out across the county looking for any sign of Joanna. In 2006, Rosendo Rodriguez confessed to killing Joanna, putting her body in a suitcase and throwing it in a dumpster.
