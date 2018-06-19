LFR: Ventura Place Retirement Community fire started by recalled - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

LFR: Ventura Place Retirement Community fire started by recalled AC unit

By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
Ventura Place (Source: KCBD Video) Ventura Place (Source: KCBD Video)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a 2-alarm structure fire near 50th and Gary Avenue on Wednesday, June 13. Officials say 140 were evacuated from the Ventura Place Retirement Community. The fire started on the balcony on the third floor. One woman was taken to the hospital for slight smoke inhalation.

Officials say the fire originated in an air conditioning unit on the third floor of the building. That air conditioner unit was recalled by the manufacturer on March 1, 2018. The recall says the outdoor fan motors can overheat, posing burn and fire hazards. More than half a million units were recalled in the United States.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, those with the recalled air conditioner would need to contact Goodman for a free repair kit and installation by an authorized technician. The recall said commercial owners were being contacted directly and would be provided with free repair kits. The units were sold at Goodman and heating and cooling dealers nationwide from January 2010 through February 2018. Goodman is a company out of Houston, TX. The recall says there have been nine reports of units catching on fire.

After the evacuation many residents were transported by Citi Bus to Seventh-Day Adventist Church where they were sheltered for a brief time.  

Lubbock Fire Rescue would like to commend the staff of Ventura Place Retirement Community for their quick and orderly response to this situation. 

Lubbock Fire Rescue would like to say Thank You to the staff and members of Seventh-Day Adventist Church for allowing us to use their building as a refuge area for the residents of Ventura Place Retirement Community.  Lubbock Fire Rescue would also like to say Thank You to Citi Bus for their quick response in helping transport the residents.

For those with a Goodman air conditioner and heat pump, call Goodman toll free at 888-803-0512 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday or visit https://www.amana-ptac.com/ and click on "Recall Information" for more information.

