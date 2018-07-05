Food for Thought: 7/5

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - This week, health inspectors surprised more than 50 Hub City eateries. Two of those made the Food for Thought list.
Our only low performer this week is Smiley's Fish, Chicken & More at 1702 E. Broadway. They had 18 violations.
- Several foods were not cooling properly. This can cause bacteria growth. The items were voluntarily thrown away.
- Hot foods were not at least 135 degrees.
- Coleslaw was held past its use-by date.
- An employee washed their hands for less than 10 seconds and then used their bare hands to turn off the water. A barrier must be used to prevent cross-contamination.
- A chemical spray bottle was not labeled.
- Large debris was in a mop sink, and a hose was on the floor; it must be properly stored to prevent backflow.
- The walk-in cooler was not cooling properly.
- Multiple reach-in coolers did not have a thermometer.
- Gaskets in the coolers were torn.
- Wood was not sealed.
- Multiple containers had sticker residue on them.
- Employees' drinks were on food prep areas.
- The facility was using water that was too warm to thaw foods.
- A cup was in the sugar container.
- The deflector in the ice machine was dirty.
- Floor tiles were missing in the kitchen.
- There were no paper towels in the women's restroom.
The inspector notes, due to the number and the nature of the violations management did not show proper food safety knowledge.
The report shows most violations were corrected during the inspection.
Now to the top of the list. There's only one top performer this week:
- Good Vibes Nutrition at 6625 19th
