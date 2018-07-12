Food for Thought: 7/12

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Every week Lubbock health inspectors check out the cleanliness of local restaurants to make sure your family is dining in a safe and clean environment. This week they headed inside more than 40 kitchens.
KCBD NewsChannel 11's Christy Hartin tells us what they found in this week's Food for Thought.
Out of all of this week's inspections, we only have good news.
Here are this week's top performers:
- Crusty's Wood Fired Pizza at 1636 13th
- Davis Farms (Lubbock Downtown Farmers Market at 19th & Buddy Holly)
- Farmstead Cheese (Lubbock Downtown Farmers Market at 19th & Buddy Holly)
- Rule Creek Nubians Dairy (Lubbock Downtown Farmers Market at 19th & Buddy Holly)
- Olde Timer Popcorn (mobile unit)
- Panaderia 3 Heramons (mobile unit)
- Vega's Mobile Unit (mobile unit)
