Food for Thought: 7/19

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Each week, Lubbock health inspectors head into dozens of restaurants for inspections, then we serve up the top and low performers in Food for Thought.
And tonight we have a split menu.
Fuzzy's Taco Shop at 2102 Broadway is our only low performer. They had 14 violations.
- Cooked rice and chicken were cooling on racks in the kitchen instead of in the walk-in cooler.
- Several foods are above the safe temperature 41 degrees.
- Raw eggs were stored above ready-to-eat food.
- The soda fountain nozzles were dirty. The deflector in the ice machine was also dirty. Dirty utensils were stored with clean utensils.
- Utensils were damaged.
- Sticker residue was left on containers.
- The door of the walk-in cooler was not sealing properly.
- There was no door sweep on the back door.
- Personal drinks were in the prep area.
- Food was stored on the floor.
- Single-service items were also on the floor.
- Fans in the walk-in cooler were dirty. Multiple areas of the kitchen were dirty.
- Sinks were not sealed to the walls, and a sink was missing a faucet handle.
- There was no hand washing sign in the restroom.
Most of the violations were corrected at the time of the inspection.
Now to the good news. There's only one top performer on the list this week:
- Best Donuts and Breakfast at 8004 Indiana
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.