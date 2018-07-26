Food for Thought Report: 7.26

Food for Thought: 7/26
By KCBD Digital | July 26, 2018 at 7:09 PM CDT - Updated October 26 at 3:46 PM

For a complete overview of the Violations see below.

No Violations

Antique Mall of Lubbock

 7907 19th -
HHMR Bahama Bucks Trailer 4013 84th -
Boardwalk 2434 25th -
Cake by Distinctive Details 8201 Quaker -
Crusty's 1636 13th -
Dollar General 8004 Indiana -
Family Dollar 1513 82nd -
Lost Boy Entertainment 2709 2nd Place -
Raider Ranch 6806 43rd -
Tropical Icy 1701 E. Broadway -
United Supermarket (grocery) 2630 Parkway -
United Supermarket (produce) 2630 Parkway -
United Supermarket (bakery) 2630 Parkway -
United Supermarket (meat) 2630 Parkway -
Vandelia Church of Christ 2002 60th -
One Violation
CVS/Pharmacy 3405 82nd 35
Denny's 607 Ave Q 39
Dollar Tree 6301 82nd 34
Two or More Violations
Raider Ranch (Lakeview) 6548 43rd 10,28,39
Sports Bar & Grill PM (bar) 1211 University 9,32,39,45
Pretzel Maker 6002 Slide 33,34,37,45
Whataburger 11441 Quaker 10,28,39,42
Wilshire Place Senior Living 6410 Erskine 9,18,42,45
Pizza Hut/Wing Street 3001 50th 32,34,39,42,45
Raider Ranch (Bistro) 6806 43rd 10,32,35,39,42
Staybridge Suites 2525 19th 2,28,29,42,45
Stripes (Laredo Taco) 2412 98th 29,32,35,39,42
The Range 3201 116th 9,18,31,39,40
Kennard's Festival Snacks 6002 Slide 31,32,33,36,39,45
7-Eleven 2504 98th 7,28,29,32,42,45,47
Italian Garden 1215 Ave J 9,18,33,35,36,39,40
Mama Josie's Kitchen & Catering 318 University 2,22,32,37,39,42,45
Raider Ranch 6806 43rd 7,18,31,33,35,39,42
Stripes (Laredo Taco) 403 Ave. Q 10,29,32,35,38,39,42
Sports Bar & Grill PM (restaurant) 1211 University 9,18,32,34,35,37,39,45
CC's Bar & Grill 1605 50th 2,6,9,18,29,32,35,42,45
Savage Tavern Grill & Bar 1625 University

9,14,18,32,35,37,39,

42,45,47
China Star Asian Buffet 1919 50th

9,10,32,34,35,36,37,

39,42,45,47
Donut Depot 3612 34th

2,9,10,14,21,22,32,35,

39,42,45,47

3 Point Violations

 Priority Items - Violations require immediate corrective action (not to exceed 3 days)
1
 		 Proper Cooling Time & Temperature
2
 		 Proper Cold Holding Temperature (41 Degrees/45 Degrees)
3
 		 Proper Hot Holding Temperature (135 Degrees Fahrenheit)
 
4
 		 Proper Cooking Time & Temperature
5
 		 Proper Reheating Procedures for Hot Holding (165 Degrees Fahrenheit in Two Hours)
6 Time as a Public Health Control; procedures & records
7 Food and Ice Obtained from Approved Source; Food in Good Condition, Safe, and Unadulterated; Parasite Destruction
8 Food Received at Proper Temperature
9 Food Separated & Protected; Contamination Prevented During Food Preparation, Storage, Display, and Tasting
10 Food Contact Surfaces and Returnables; Cleaned and Sanitized
11 Proper Disposition of Returned, Previously Served or Reconditioned
12 Management, Food Employees and Conditional Employee's Knowledge Responsibilities, and Reporting
13 Proper Use of Restriction and Exclusion; No Discharge from Eyes, Nose, and Mouth
14 Hands Cleaned and Properly Washed/Glove Used Properly
15 No Bare Hand Contact with Ready to Eat Foods or Approved Alternate Method Properly Followed
16 Pasteurized Foods Used; Prohibited Food Not Offered; Pasteurized Eggs Used when Required
17 Food Additives; Approved and Properly Stored; Washing Fruits and Vegetables
18 Toxic Substances Properly Identified; Stored and Used
19 Water from Approved Source; Plumbing Installed; Proper Backflow Device
20 Approved Sewage/Wastewater Disposal System; Proper Disposal

Point     Violations

 Priority Foundation Items - Violations Require Corrective Action (within 10 days)
21 Person in Charge Present; Demonstration of Knowledge and Perform Duties/Certified Food Manager (CFM)
22 Food Handler/No Unauthorized Persons/Personnel
23 Hot and Cold Water Available; Adequate Pressure; Safe
24 Required Records Available (shellstock tags, parasite destruction); Packaged Food Labeled
25 Compliance with Variance, Specialized Process and HACCP
26 Posting of Consumer Advisories; Raw or Undercooked Foods (disclosure/reminder/buffet plate); Allergen Labeling
27 Proper Cooling Method Used; Equipment Adequate to Maintain Product Temperature
28 Proper Date Marking and Disposition
29 Thermometers Provided, Accurate, and Calibrated; Chemical/Thermal Test Strips
30 Food Establishment Permit (current and valid)
31 Adequate Handwashing Facilities; Accessible and Properly Supplied; Used
32 Food and Non-Food Contact Surfaces Cleanable, Properly Designed, Constructed and Used
33 Warewashing Facilities; Installed, Maintained, Used/Service Sink or Curb Facility Provided
1 Point Violations Core Items - Violations Require Corrective Action Not to Exceed 90 Days or Next Inspection (whichever comes first)
34 No Evidence of Insect Contamination, Rodent/Other Animals
35 Personal Cleanliness/Eating, Drinking or Tobacco Use
36 Wiping Clothes; Properly Used and Stored
37 Environmental Contamination
38 Approved Thawing Method
39 Utensils, Equipment & Linens; Properly Used; Stored; Dried & Handled/In Use Utensils; Properly Used
40 Single Service & Single Use Articles; Properly Stored and Used
41 Original Container Labeling (Bulk Food)
42 Non-Food Contact Surfaces Clean
43 Adequate Ventilation and Lighting; Designated Areas Used
44 Garbage and Refuse Properly Disposed; Facilities Maintained
45 Physical Facilities Installed; Maintained and Clean
46 Toilet Facilities; Properly Constructed, Supplied and Clean
47 Other Violations

*MFU - Mobile Food Unit