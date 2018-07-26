Food for Thought Report: 7.26

For a complete overview of the Violations see below.
|No Violations
Antique Mall of Lubbock
|7907 19th
|HHMR Bahama Bucks Trailer
|4013 84th
|Boardwalk
|2434 25th
|Cake by Distinctive Details
|8201 Quaker
|Crusty's
|1636 13th
|Dollar General
|8004 Indiana
|Family Dollar
|1513 82nd
|Lost Boy Entertainment
|2709 2nd Place
|Raider Ranch
|6806 43rd
|Tropical Icy
|1701 E. Broadway
|United Supermarket (grocery)
|2630 Parkway
|United Supermarket (produce)
|2630 Parkway
|United Supermarket (bakery)
|2630 Parkway
|United Supermarket (meat)
|2630 Parkway
|Vandelia Church of Christ
|2002 60th
One Violation
|CVS/Pharmacy
|3405 82nd
|35
|Denny's
|607 Ave Q
|39
|Dollar Tree
|6301 82nd
|34
|Two or More Violations
|Raider Ranch (Lakeview)
|6548 43rd
|10,28,39
|Sports Bar & Grill PM (bar)
|1211 University
|9,32,39,45
|Pretzel Maker
|6002 Slide
|33,34,37,45
|Whataburger
|11441 Quaker
|10,28,39,42
|Wilshire Place Senior Living
|6410 Erskine
|9,18,42,45
|Pizza Hut/Wing Street
|3001 50th
|32,34,39,42,45
|Raider Ranch (Bistro)
|6806 43rd
|10,32,35,39,42
|Staybridge Suites
|2525 19th
|2,28,29,42,45
|Stripes (Laredo Taco)
|2412 98th
|29,32,35,39,42
|The Range
|3201 116th
|9,18,31,39,40
|Kennard's Festival Snacks
|6002 Slide
|31,32,33,36,39,45
|7-Eleven
|2504 98th
|7,28,29,32,42,45,47
|Italian Garden
|1215 Ave J
|9,18,33,35,36,39,40
|Mama Josie's Kitchen & Catering
|318 University
|2,22,32,37,39,42,45
|Raider Ranch
|6806 43rd
|7,18,31,33,35,39,42
|Stripes (Laredo Taco)
|403 Ave. Q
|10,29,32,35,38,39,42
|Sports Bar & Grill PM (restaurant)
|1211 University
|9,18,32,34,35,37,39,45
|CC's Bar & Grill
|1605 50th
|2,6,9,18,29,32,35,42,45
|Savage Tavern Grill & Bar
|1625 University
9,14,18,32,35,37,39,
42,45,47
|China Star Asian Buffet
|1919 50th
9,10,32,34,35,36,37,
39,42,45,47
|Donut Depot
|3612 34th
2,9,10,14,21,22,32,35,
39,42,45,47
3 Point Violations
|Priority Items - Violations require immediate corrective action (not to exceed 3 days)
|1
|Proper Cooling Time & Temperature
|2
|Proper Cold Holding Temperature (41 Degrees/45 Degrees)
|3
|Proper Hot Holding Temperature (135 Degrees Fahrenheit)
|4
|Proper Cooking Time & Temperature
|5
|Proper Reheating Procedures for Hot Holding (165 Degrees Fahrenheit in Two Hours)
|6
|Time as a Public Health Control; procedures & records
|7
|Food and Ice Obtained from Approved Source; Food in Good Condition, Safe, and Unadulterated; Parasite Destruction
|8
|Food Received at Proper Temperature
|9
|Food Separated & Protected; Contamination Prevented During Food Preparation, Storage, Display, and Tasting
|10
|Food Contact Surfaces and Returnables; Cleaned and Sanitized
|11
|Proper Disposition of Returned, Previously Served or Reconditioned
|12
|Management, Food Employees and Conditional Employee's Knowledge Responsibilities, and Reporting
|13
|Proper Use of Restriction and Exclusion; No Discharge from Eyes, Nose, and Mouth
|14
|Hands Cleaned and Properly Washed/Glove Used Properly
|15
|No Bare Hand Contact with Ready to Eat Foods or Approved Alternate Method Properly Followed
|16
|Pasteurized Foods Used; Prohibited Food Not Offered; Pasteurized Eggs Used when Required
|17
|Food Additives; Approved and Properly Stored; Washing Fruits and Vegetables
|18
|Toxic Substances Properly Identified; Stored and Used
|19
|Water from Approved Source; Plumbing Installed; Proper Backflow Device
|20
|Approved Sewage/Wastewater Disposal System; Proper Disposal
2 Point Violations
|Priority Foundation Items - Violations Require Corrective Action (within 10 days)
|21
|Person in Charge Present; Demonstration of Knowledge and Perform Duties/Certified Food Manager (CFM)
|22
|Food Handler/No Unauthorized Persons/Personnel
|23
|Hot and Cold Water Available; Adequate Pressure; Safe
|24
|Required Records Available (shellstock tags, parasite destruction); Packaged Food Labeled
|25
|Compliance with Variance, Specialized Process and HACCP
|26
|Posting of Consumer Advisories; Raw or Undercooked Foods (disclosure/reminder/buffet plate); Allergen Labeling
|27
|Proper Cooling Method Used; Equipment Adequate to Maintain Product Temperature
|28
|Proper Date Marking and Disposition
|29
|Thermometers Provided, Accurate, and Calibrated; Chemical/Thermal Test Strips
|30
|Food Establishment Permit (current and valid)
|31
|Adequate Handwashing Facilities; Accessible and Properly Supplied; Used
|32
|Food and Non-Food Contact Surfaces Cleanable, Properly Designed, Constructed and Used
|33
|Warewashing Facilities; Installed, Maintained, Used/Service Sink or Curb Facility Provided
|1 Point Violations
|Core Items - Violations Require Corrective Action Not to Exceed 90 Days or Next Inspection (whichever comes first)
|34
|No Evidence of Insect Contamination, Rodent/Other Animals
|35
|Personal Cleanliness/Eating, Drinking or Tobacco Use
|36
|Wiping Clothes; Properly Used and Stored
|37
|Environmental Contamination
|38
|Approved Thawing Method
|39
|Utensils, Equipment & Linens; Properly Used; Stored; Dried & Handled/In Use Utensils; Properly Used
|40
|Single Service & Single Use Articles; Properly Stored and Used
|41
|Original Container Labeling (Bulk Food)
|42
|Non-Food Contact Surfaces Clean
|43
|Adequate Ventilation and Lighting; Designated Areas Used
|44
|Garbage and Refuse Properly Disposed; Facilities Maintained
|45
|Physical Facilities Installed; Maintained and Clean
|46
|Toilet Facilities; Properly Constructed, Supplied and Clean
|47
|Other Violations
*MFU - Mobile Food Unit