Food for Thought Report: 8.9

For a complete overview of the Violations see below.
|No Violations
|
Buffalo Wild Wings (bar)
|6320 W. 19th
|-
|Hi-Jo's Lemonade Express
|1808 Clovis Road
|-
|Hyatt Place Lubbock (bar)
|2309 Mac Davis Lane
|-
|Kids Wear
|1803 Clovis Road
|-
|Lubbock Heart Hospital
|4810 N. Loop 289
|-
|Mae Simmons Community
|2004 Oak St.
|-
|O'Hara Japanese (bar)
|5510 4th
|-
|Ralph's Corndog
|1808 Clovis Road
|-
|Taqueria Y Panederia Guadalajara
|1808 Clovis Road
|-
|United Market Street
|4205 98th
|-
|United Supermarket
|12813 Indiana
|-
|United Supermarket
|1701 50th
|-
|United Market Street
|3405 50th
|-
|United Supermarket
|2703 82nd
|-
|
One Violation
|Rockfish Seafood Grill (bar)
|413 University
|32
|Stripes
|202 50th
|45
|Two or More Violations
|Cooper Rawlings Community
|213 40th
|33,39
|Hyatt Place Lubbock (restaurant)
|2309 Mac Davis Lane
|2,32
|Mae Simmons Senior
|2004 Oak
|9,14
|Lubbock Auto Auction
|1122 E. 34th
|18,39,45
|Taqueria Sultan
|1808 Clovis Road
|9,31,42
|Ashmore Inn & Suites
|4019 S. Loop 289
|21,29,33,47
|Chick-Fil-A
|312 University
|10,28,34,42
|Comfort Suites
|5113 S. Loop 289
|29,33,45,47
|Smile Mart
|120 University
|9,28,31,45
|Stripes (Laredo Taco)
|202 50th
|34,35,39,42
|El Rodeo
|4802 Ave. Q
|31,32,34,43,47
|Legacy at South Plains
|10711 Indiana
|10,32,39,42,46
|Bingham's Smokehouse
|3312 82nd
|6,9,27,32,36,42,45
|Buffalo Wild Wings
|6320 W. 19th
|9,18,31,35,36,42,45
|Fuzzy's Taco Shop
|2102 Broadway
|10,19,31,34,36,42,45
|Lubbock Breakfast House
|3515 50th
|6,9,31,32,34,35,39,42,45
|O'Hara Japanese Restaurant
|5510 4th
|
2,21,22,27,28,31,32,
34,41,42
|Rockfish Seafood Grill (restaurant)
|413 University
|
9,18,29,31,32,35,39,
40,42,45
|Souper Salad
|6703 Slide
|
14,15,18,29,31,32,
33,34,35,39,42,45
|Tech Cafe
|1524 50th
|
10,14,15,21,22,32,33,35,
36,39,40,42,43,45,47
|
3 Point Violations
|Priority Items - Violations require immediate corrective action (not to exceed 3 days)
|1
|Proper Cooling Time & Temperature
|2
|Proper Cold Holding Temperature (41 Degrees/45 Degrees)
|3
|Proper Hot Holding Temperature (135 Degrees Fahrenheit)
|4
|Proper Cooking Time & Temperature
|5
|Proper Reheating Procedures for Hot Holding (165 Degrees Fahrenheit in Two Hours)
|6
|Time as a Public Health Control; procedures & records
|7
|Food and Ice Obtained from Approved Source; Food in Good Condition, Safe, and Unadulterated; Parasite Destruction
|8
|Food Received at Proper Temperature
|9
|Food Separated & Protected; Contamination Prevented During Food Preparation, Storage, Display, and Tasting
|10
|Food Contact Surfaces and Returnables; Cleaned and Sanitized
|11
|Proper Disposition of Returned, Previously Served or Reconditioned
|12
|Management, Food Employees and Conditional Employee's Knowledge Responsibilities, and Reporting
|13
|Proper Use of Restriction and Exclusion; No Discharge from Eyes, Nose, and Mouth
|14
|Hands Cleaned and Properly Washed/Glove Used Properly
|15
|No Bare Hand Contact with Ready to Eat Foods or Approved Alternate Method Properly Followed
|16
|Pasteurized Foods Used; Prohibited Food Not Offered; Pasteurized Eggs Used when Required
|17
|Food Additives; Approved and Properly Stored; Washing Fruits and Vegetables
|18
|Toxic Substances Properly Identified; Stored and Used
|19
|Water from Approved Source; Plumbing Installed; Proper Backflow Device
|20
|Approved Sewage/Wastewater Disposal System; Proper Disposal
|
2 Point Violations
|Priority Foundation Items - Violations Require Corrective Action (within 10 days)
|21
|Person in Charge Present; Demonstration of Knowledge and Perform Duties/Certified Food Manager (CFM)
|22
|Food Handler/No Unauthorized Persons/Personnel
|23
|Hot and Cold Water Available; Adequate Pressure; Safe
|24
|Required Records Available (shellstock tags, parasite destruction); Packaged Food Labeled
|25
|Compliance with Variance, Specialized Process and HACCP
|26
|Posting of Consumer Advisories; Raw or Undercooked Foods (disclosure/reminder/buffet plate); Allergen Labeling
|27
|Proper Cooling Method Used; Equipment Adequate to Maintain Product Temperature
|28
|Proper Date Marking and Disposition
|29
|Thermometers Provided, Accurate, and Calibrated; Chemical/Thermal Test Strips
|30
|Food Establishment Permit (current and valid)
|31
|Adequate Handwashing Facilities; Accessible and Properly Supplied; Used
|32
|Food and Non-Food Contact Surfaces Cleanable, Properly Designed, Constructed and Used
|33
|Warewashing Facilities; Installed, Maintained, Used/Service Sink or Curb Facility Provided
|1 Point Violations
|Core Items - Violations Require Corrective Action Not to Exceed 90 Days or Next Inspection (whichever comes first)
|34
|No Evidence of Insect Contamination, Rodent/Other Animals
|35
|Personal Cleanliness/Eating, Drinking or Tobacco Use
|36
|Wiping Clothes; Properly Used and Stored
|37
|Environmental Contamination
|38
|Approved Thawing Method
|39
|Utensils, Equipment & Linens; Properly Used; Stored; Dried & Handled/In Use Utensils; Properly Used
|40
|Single Service & Single Use Articles; Properly Stored and Used
|41
|Original Container Labeling (Bulk Food)
|42
|Non-Food Contact Surfaces Clean
|43
|Adequate Ventilation and Lighting; Designated Areas Used
|44
|Garbage and Refuse Properly Disposed; Facilities Maintained
|45
|Physical Facilities Installed; Maintained and Clean
|46
|Toilet Facilities; Properly Constructed, Supplied and Clean
|47
|Other Violations
*MFU - Mobile Food Unit