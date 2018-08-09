Food for Thought: 8/9

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - It's Thursday and that means it's time to check in on the cleanliness of some of your favorite Hub City eateries.
This week, Lubbock health inspectors checked out more than 40 kitchens, and two of these locations had enough violations to land them at the bottom of the list.
KCBD NewsChannel 11's Christy Hartin tells us what they found in this week's Food for Thought.
There were no top performers this week, but health inspectors did find dozens of violations.
Tech Cafe at 1524 50th had 15 violations.
- The sanitizer solution was not strong enough.
- Wiping cloths were not properly stored. They must be thrown away or kept in the sanitizer bucket.
- An employee did not wash their hands for the required amount of time. Then used their bare hand to turn off the water.
- An employee handled ready-to-eat food with their bare hands. The facility is not approved for bare-hand contact.
- There were no certified food handlers.
- Food containers were cracked or melted.
- Food containers had sticker residue on them.
- Utensils were not kept in a clean and sanitized area.
- Personal drinks for stored with and or above food service items.
- A Styrofoam cup was in a container of flour. Single-use cups are to be used once and then thrown away.
- Fans in the kitchen and walk-in cooler were dirty.
- There was no vent filter above the grill.
- A personal cell phone was next to food service items.
- There was no sign in the restroom instructing employees to wash their hands.
- The inspector notes, due to the number and the nature of the violations management did not show proper food safety knowledge.
The report shows most violations were corrected at the time of the inspection.
Souper Salad at 6703 Slide had 12 violations.
- Employee put on gloves without first properly washing their hands.
- Employee handled ready-to-eat vegetables with their bare hands.
- A sanitizing solution was too strong.
- There were no chemical test strips available to test the solution strength.
- A hand sink was being used as a prep sink. Hand sinks are for hand washing only to prevent cross-contamination. An employee used their bare hands to turn off the faucet at the hand sink.
- Plastic tubs in the walk-in cooler were damaged.
- Food containers were stacked while they were wet.
- The seals on the rear doors were damaged.
- The seals on sinks were damaged.
- The seal on a three compartment sink was dirty. The ceiling air vents and vent hood were dirty.
- The kitchen walls are dirty.
- An employee's drink was not covered.
The report shows most of the violations were corrected lobby inspector was there.
RELATED STORY: Full report for 8/9
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.