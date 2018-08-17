Food for Thought Report: 8.16

For a complete overview of the Violations see below.
|No Violations
4ORE! Golf Complex (The Loft)
|6909 Marsha Sharp
|-
|4ORE! Golf Complex (Upstairs bar)
|6909 Marsha Sharp
|-
|4ORE! Golf Complex (kitchen)
|6909 Marsha Sharp
|-
|Aramark (East Tower kitchen)
|602 Indiana
|-
|Blue Oasis Italian Ice (mfu)
|3217 82nd
|-
|Cantina Tacos
|5305 13th
|-
|Grandma's Hot Dog Cart
|1719 50th
|-
|Hank's Chicken
|1964 Texas
|-
|Lucky Dog Produce
|19th & Buddy Holly
|-
|Southern Specialty
|4320 19th
|-
|Super Tacos (mfu)
|5505 CR 1260
|-
|Triple J Chophouse & Brew Co.
|1807 Buddy Holly
|-
|United Supermarket
|2630 Parkway
|-
|Wal-Mart (produce)
|11415 Quaker
|-
|Yesway
|2611 E. Slaton Hwy.
|-
|
One Violation
|4ORE Golf Complex
|6909 Marsha Sharp
|42
|Aramark Healthcare Support
|602 Indiana
|42
|Burger King
|1801 Marsha Sharp
|14
|Overton Hotel & Conference Center (bar)
|2322 Mac Davis Lane
|45
|Wal-Mart (bakery)
|11415 Quaker
|45
|Wal-Mart (grocery)
|11415 Quaker
|11
|Wal-Mart (fuel)
|11415 Quaker
|9
|Whataburger
|7201 Quaker
|34
|Two or More Violations
|Starbucks Coffee
|5014 Milwaukee
|39,46
|KB Smokes
|4416 50th
|31,40
|Stripes
|3401 98th
|28,42
|Miss Ann's Classic Diner
|3218 34th
|32,42,45
|Q Stop Beer & Wine
|4201 Ave. Q
|31,34,46
|Stripes
|8112 I-27
|32,42,45
|The Garden
|1801 Buddy Holly Ave.
|31,35,42
|Wendy's
|2901 19th
|42,43,45
|Triple J Chophouse & Brew Co.
|1807 Buddy Holly Ave.
|18,32,39,42
|Wal-Mart (deli)
|11415 Quaker
|6,10,36,42
|4ORE! Golf Complex
|6909 Marsha Sharp
|2,28,33,35,39
|Double Dave's Pizzaworks
|6023 82nd
|34,39,42,45,47
|Jake's (back bar)
|5025 50th
|39,40,42,45,47
|IHOP
|3911 S. Loop 289
|32,34,39,42,47
|OOO La Lattes
|2902 Slide
|9,19,32,36,45
|Texas Steak Express
|9810 Indiana
|32,34,35,42,45
|Sonic Drive-In
|7603 Milwaukee
|31,32,33,35,39,42
|Yesway
|2611 Slaton Highway
|14,22,31,35,39,42
|Freddy's Frozen Custard
|6208 W. 19th
|10,28,31,32,39,42,45
|Stripes (Laredo Taco)
|81112 I-27
|9,10,32,37,39,42,45
|Little Panda
|7412 University
|9,22,32,37,40,42,43,45
|Stripes
|3401 98th
|6,19,28,31,32,39,42,45
|Overton Hotel & Conference Center
|2322 Mac Davis Lane
|
9,18,32,33,35,37,
42,45,47
|Furr's Family Dining
|2817 S. Loop 289
|
6,10,19,32,37,39,43,45
|Jake's (front bar)
|5025 50th
|
10,14,19,28,31,32,
39,42,45
|Mi Casita Care Center
|2400 Quaker
|
3,9,10,14,19,28,32,
42,45,47
|Pinkie's Barbeque
|4704 4th
|
3,9,10,18,32,39,
41,42,45
|Jake's (restaurant)
|
9,10,18,19,21,28,32,34,
36,39,41,42,45
|
3 Point Violations
|Priority Items - Violations require immediate corrective action (not to exceed 3 days)
|1
|Proper Cooling Time & Temperature
|2
|Proper Cold Holding Temperature (41 Degrees/45 Degrees)
|3
|Proper Hot Holding Temperature (135 Degrees Fahrenheit)
|4
|Proper Cooking Time & Temperature
|5
|Proper Reheating Procedures for Hot Holding (165 Degrees Fahrenheit in Two Hours)
|6
|Time as a Public Health Control; procedures & records
|7
|Food and Ice Obtained from Approved Source; Food in Good Condition, Safe, and Unadulterated; Parasite Destruction
|8
|Food Received at Proper Temperature
|9
|Food Separated & Protected; Contamination Prevented During Food Preparation, Storage, Display, and Tasting
|10
|Food Contact Surfaces and Returnables; Cleaned and Sanitized
|11
|Proper Disposition of Returned, Previously Served or Reconditioned
|12
|Management, Food Employees and Conditional Employee's Knowledge Responsibilities, and Reporting
|13
|Proper Use of Restriction and Exclusion; No Discharge from Eyes, Nose, and Mouth
|14
|Hands Cleaned and Properly Washed/Glove Used Properly
|15
|No Bare Hand Contact with Ready to Eat Foods or Approved Alternate Method Properly Followed
|16
|Pasteurized Foods Used; Prohibited Food Not Offered; Pasteurized Eggs Used when Required
|17
|Food Additives; Approved and Properly Stored; Washing Fruits and Vegetables
|18
|Toxic Substances Properly Identified; Stored and Used
|19
|Water from Approved Source; Plumbing Installed; Proper Backflow Device
|20
|Approved Sewage/Wastewater Disposal System; Proper Disposal
|
2 Point Violations
|Priority Foundation Items - Violations Require Corrective Action (within 10 days)
|21
|Person in Charge Present; Demonstration of Knowledge and Perform Duties/Certified Food Manager (CFM)
|22
|Food Handler/No Unauthorized Persons/Personnel
|23
|Hot and Cold Water Available; Adequate Pressure; Safe
|24
|Required Records Available (shellstock tags, parasite destruction); Packaged Food Labeled
|25
|Compliance with Variance, Specialized Process and HACCP
|26
|Posting of Consumer Advisories; Raw or Undercooked Foods (disclosure/reminder/buffet plate); Allergen Labeling
|27
|Proper Cooling Method Used; Equipment Adequate to Maintain Product Temperature
|28
|Proper Date Marking and Disposition
|29
|Thermometers Provided, Accurate, and Calibrated; Chemical/Thermal Test Strips
|30
|Food Establishment Permit (current and valid)
|31
|Adequate Handwashing Facilities; Accessible and Properly Supplied; Used
|32
|Food and Non-Food Contact Surfaces Cleanable, Properly Designed, Constructed and Used
|33
|Warewashing Facilities; Installed, Maintained, Used/Service Sink or Curb Facility Provided
|1 Point Violations
|Core Items - Violations Require Corrective Action Not to Exceed 90 Days or Next Inspection (whichever comes first)
|34
|No Evidence of Insect Contamination, Rodent/Other Animals
|35
|Personal Cleanliness/Eating, Drinking or Tobacco Use
|36
|Wiping Clothes; Properly Used and Stored
|37
|Environmental Contamination
|38
|Approved Thawing Method
|39
|Utensils, Equipment & Linens; Properly Used; Stored; Dried & Handled/In Use Utensils; Properly Used
|40
|Single Service & Single Use Articles; Properly Stored and Used
|41
|Original Container Labeling (Bulk Food)
|42
|Non-Food Contact Surfaces Clean
|43
|Adequate Ventilation and Lighting; Designated Areas Used
|44
|Garbage and Refuse Properly Disposed; Facilities Maintained
|45
|Physical Facilities Installed; Maintained and Clean
|46
|Toilet Facilities; Properly Constructed, Supplied and Clean
|47
|Other Violations
*MFU - Mobile Food Unit