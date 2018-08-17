Food for Thought Report: 8.16

Food for Thought: 8/16
By KCBD Digital | August 17, 2018 at 12:52 AM CDT - Updated October 26 at 3:40 PM

For a complete overview of the Violations see below.

For a complete overview of the Violations see below.
No Violations

4ORE! Golf Complex (The Loft)

 6909 Marsha Sharp -
4ORE! Golf Complex (Upstairs bar) 6909 Marsha Sharp -
4ORE! Golf Complex (kitchen) 6909 Marsha Sharp -
Aramark (East Tower kitchen) 602 Indiana -
Blue Oasis Italian Ice (mfu) 3217 82nd -
Cantina Tacos 5305 13th -
Grandma's Hot Dog Cart 1719 50th -
Hank's Chicken 1964 Texas -
Lucky Dog Produce 19th & Buddy Holly -
Southern Specialty 4320 19th -
Super Tacos (mfu) 5505 CR 1260 -
Triple J Chophouse & Brew Co. 1807 Buddy Holly -
United Supermarket 2630 Parkway -
Wal-Mart (produce) 11415 Quaker -
Yesway 2611 E. Slaton Hwy. -
One Violation
4ORE Golf Complex 6909 Marsha Sharp 42
Aramark Healthcare Support 602 Indiana 42
Burger King 1801 Marsha Sharp 14
Overton Hotel & Conference Center (bar) 2322 Mac Davis Lane 45
Wal-Mart (bakery) 11415 Quaker 45
Wal-Mart (grocery) 11415 Quaker 11
Wal-Mart (fuel) 11415 Quaker 9
Whataburger 7201 Quaker 34
Two or More Violations
Starbucks Coffee 5014 Milwaukee 39,46
KB Smokes 4416 50th 31,40
Stripes 3401 98th 28,42
Miss Ann's Classic Diner 3218 34th 32,42,45
Q Stop Beer & Wine 4201 Ave. Q 31,34,46
Stripes 8112 I-27 32,42,45
The Garden 1801 Buddy Holly Ave. 31,35,42
Wendy's 2901 19th 42,43,45
Triple J Chophouse & Brew Co. 1807 Buddy Holly Ave. 18,32,39,42
Wal-Mart (deli) 11415 Quaker 6,10,36,42
4ORE! Golf Complex 6909 Marsha Sharp 2,28,33,35,39
Double Dave's Pizzaworks 6023 82nd 34,39,42,45,47
Jake's (back bar) 5025 50th 39,40,42,45,47
IHOP 3911 S. Loop 289 32,34,39,42,47
OOO La Lattes 2902 Slide 9,19,32,36,45
Texas Steak Express 9810 Indiana 32,34,35,42,45
Sonic Drive-In 7603 Milwaukee 31,32,33,35,39,42
Yesway 2611 Slaton Highway 14,22,31,35,39,42
Freddy's Frozen Custard 6208 W. 19th 10,28,31,32,39,42,45
Stripes (Laredo Taco) 81112 I-27 9,10,32,37,39,42,45
Little Panda 7412 University 9,22,32,37,40,42,43,45
Stripes 3401 98th 6,19,28,31,32,39,42,45
Overton Hotel & Conference Center 2322 Mac Davis Lane

9,18,32,33,35,37,

42,45,47
Furr's Family Dining 2817 S. Loop 289

6,10,19,32,37,39,43,45
Jake's (front bar) 5025 50th

10,14,19,28,31,32,

39,42,45
Mi Casita Care Center 2400 Quaker

3,9,10,14,19,28,32,

42,45,47
Pinkie's Barbeque 4704 4th

3,9,10,18,32,39,

41,42,45
Jake's (restaurant)

9,10,18,19,21,28,32,34,

36,39,41,42,45

3 Point Violations

 Priority Items - Violations require immediate corrective action (not to exceed 3 days)
1
 		 Proper Cooling Time & Temperature
2
 		 Proper Cold Holding Temperature (41 Degrees/45 Degrees)
3
 		 Proper Hot Holding Temperature (135 Degrees Fahrenheit)
 
4
 		 Proper Cooking Time & Temperature
5
 		 Proper Reheating Procedures for Hot Holding (165 Degrees Fahrenheit in Two Hours)
6 Time as a Public Health Control; procedures & records
7 Food and Ice Obtained from Approved Source; Food in Good Condition, Safe, and Unadulterated; Parasite Destruction
8 Food Received at Proper Temperature
9 Food Separated & Protected; Contamination Prevented During Food Preparation, Storage, Display, and Tasting
10 Food Contact Surfaces and Returnables; Cleaned and Sanitized
11 Proper Disposition of Returned, Previously Served or Reconditioned
12 Management, Food Employees and Conditional Employee's Knowledge Responsibilities, and Reporting
13 Proper Use of Restriction and Exclusion; No Discharge from Eyes, Nose, and Mouth
14 Hands Cleaned and Properly Washed/Glove Used Properly
15 No Bare Hand Contact with Ready to Eat Foods or Approved Alternate Method Properly Followed
16 Pasteurized Foods Used; Prohibited Food Not Offered; Pasteurized Eggs Used when Required
17 Food Additives; Approved and Properly Stored; Washing Fruits and Vegetables
18 Toxic Substances Properly Identified; Stored and Used
19 Water from Approved Source; Plumbing Installed; Proper Backflow Device
20 Approved Sewage/Wastewater Disposal System; Proper Disposal

Point     Violations

 Priority Foundation Items - Violations Require Corrective Action (within 10 days)
21 Person in Charge Present; Demonstration of Knowledge and Perform Duties/Certified Food Manager (CFM)
22 Food Handler/No Unauthorized Persons/Personnel
23 Hot and Cold Water Available; Adequate Pressure; Safe
24 Required Records Available (shellstock tags, parasite destruction); Packaged Food Labeled
25 Compliance with Variance, Specialized Process and HACCP
26 Posting of Consumer Advisories; Raw or Undercooked Foods (disclosure/reminder/buffet plate); Allergen Labeling
27 Proper Cooling Method Used; Equipment Adequate to Maintain Product Temperature
28 Proper Date Marking and Disposition
29 Thermometers Provided, Accurate, and Calibrated; Chemical/Thermal Test Strips
30 Food Establishment Permit (current and valid)
31 Adequate Handwashing Facilities; Accessible and Properly Supplied; Used
32 Food and Non-Food Contact Surfaces Cleanable, Properly Designed, Constructed and Used
33 Warewashing Facilities; Installed, Maintained, Used/Service Sink or Curb Facility Provided
1 Point Violations Core Items - Violations Require Corrective Action Not to Exceed 90 Days or Next Inspection (whichever comes first)
34 No Evidence of Insect Contamination, Rodent/Other Animals
35 Personal Cleanliness/Eating, Drinking or Tobacco Use
36 Wiping Clothes; Properly Used and Stored
37 Environmental Contamination
38 Approved Thawing Method
39 Utensils, Equipment & Linens; Properly Used; Stored; Dried & Handled/In Use Utensils; Properly Used
40 Single Service & Single Use Articles; Properly Stored and Used
41 Original Container Labeling (Bulk Food)
42 Non-Food Contact Surfaces Clean
43 Adequate Ventilation and Lighting; Designated Areas Used
44 Garbage and Refuse Properly Disposed; Facilities Maintained
45 Physical Facilities Installed; Maintained and Clean
46 Toilet Facilities; Properly Constructed, Supplied and Clean
47 Other Violations

*MFU - Mobile Food Unit