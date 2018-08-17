Food for Thought: 8/16

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Mice droppings and a dead mouse. Those are just two of the violations found at this week's only low performer.
KCBD NewsChannel 11's Christy Hartin has details in this week's Food for Thought.
Jake's at 5025 50th had 14 violations.
- Mice droppings were in the storage area and near a mop sink. A dead mouse was found under a storage rack.
- A box was on top of knives.
- Knives were not properly stored.
- The microwave and ice machine were dirty.
- A spray bottle was not labeled.
- The waste pipes at a sink were not installed properly. A sink was not sealed to the wall.
- Several food item were held past their date mark.
- The door on the microwave is broken. A string is being used as a handle. There's black tape on a slicer. And, the walk-in cooler was leaking.
- A sponge was in a utensil holder.
- Bulk food containers were not labeled.
- Wiping towels were not stored in a sanitizer bucket.
- Cooler doors and door handles were dirty.
- The floors and walls were dirty. There was grease puddling on the floor behind the fryer.
- The inspector notes, due to the number and the nature of the violations management did not show proper food safety knowledge.
The report shows many of the violations were corrected at the time of the inspection.
Top performers:
- Blue Oasis Italian Ice (mobile unit)
- Cantina Tacos (mobile unit)
- Grandma's Hot Dog Cart (mobile unit)
- Hank's Chicken (mobile unit)
- Super Taco (mobile unit)
- Lucky Dog Produce (Downtown Farmer's Market)
