Food for Thought: 8/23

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - A Lubbock Mexican food restaurant is back open after health inspectors made them close their doors to clean up.
Gordito's Mexican Restaurant at 3410 98th had 19 violations.
- A large tub of salsa was thrown out because it was not cooling properly. This can cause bacteria growth.
- A container of salsa had the wrong date mark.
- All food in the reach-in cooler was thrown out because it was above the safe temperature of 41°.
- The thermometer is in the refrigerators were not calibrated correctly.
- Rice and milk did not have a date mark.
- The top of the ice machine was heavily soiled, and the deflector plate was dirty.
- The flour used to batter raw chicken was stored above and landing on clean utensils.
- Multiple cans were dented. This can cause botulism.
- An employee used their bare hands to cut lemons for customer's drink.
- A chemical spray bottle was not properly stored.
- Salsa was sitting in a pool of water in the reach-in cooler.
- Multiple areas or items in the kitchen were dirty or broken.
- A personal drink was stored with food for the facility.
- The sanitizer bucket was on the floor.
- The sinks did not have seals.
- The soda machine was dirty.
- The ceiling vents were dirty.
- The floors, walls and ceiling were dirty
There was no certified food manager available. And according to the inspection, due to the number and the nature of the violations management did not show proper food safety knowledge.
The report shows most of the violations were corrected at the time of the inspection.
Now to this week's good news. We only have one top performer on the list.
- Panda Express at 6311 82nd
