Food for Thought Report: 8.30

For a complete overview of the Violations see below.
|No Violations
AFC Sushi @ United Supermarket
|401 Slide
|-
|Cavazos Middle School
|210 N. University
|-
|Hi-Jo's (mfu)
|3313 Colgate
|-
|L&M Hawaiian Shaved Ice
|4003 38th
|-
|Lubbock Country Club (1/2 shack)
|3400 Mesa Road
|-
|Lubbock Country Club (E.H.)
|3400 Mesa Road
|-
|Lubbock Country Club (Chilton's)
|3400 Mesa Road
|-
|Mathews Alternative High School
|417 N. Akron
|-
|Rain Uptown (bar)
|5217 98th
|-
|Red Robin (bar)
|4805 S. Loop 289
|-
|United Supermarket (meat)
|401 Slide
|-
|United Supermarket (produce)
|401 Slide
|-
One Violation
|Covenant Lakeside
|4000 24th
|42
|Dollar General
|1832 Parkway Dr.
|11
|Hawthorn Suites Lubbock
|4435 Marsha Sharp
|42
|Lubbock Country Club (team room)
|3400 Mesa Road
|18
|Raspados Colima (mfu)
|2203 Clovis Road
|43
|The Roof
|2252 Marsha Sharp
|32
|Two or More Violations
|Corner Spot Coffee Shop
|1710 E. 4th
|9,43
|Harmony Science Academy
|1516 53rd
|32,35
|Taqueria Guadalajara (mfu)
|1925 19th
|29,31
|United Supermarket (grocery)
|401 Slide
|42,45
|Red Robin (restaurant)
|4805 S. Loop 289
|18,39,42
|United Supermarket (deli)
|401 Slide
|10,18,42
|Chick-Fil-A
|6416 82nd
|7,33,35,39
|Arby's
|5711 19th
|14,42,43,45,47
|Huddle House
|6616 Milwaukee
|28,32,33,39,42
|Jason's Deli
|4001 S. Loop 289
|10,32,34,39,42,45
|Raising Cane's
|5203 57th
|14,18,31,33,35,39
|United Supermarket (bakery)
|401 Slide
|32,39,40,42,45,47
|E&J Smokehouse
|701 Regis
|2,18,32,36,39,41,42
|Lubbock Country Club (oak room)
|3400 Mesa Road
|21,22,31,32,36,39,42
|One Guy from Italy
|1101 University
|9,31,32,37,39,42,45
|Rain Uptown (restaurant)
|5217 98th
|18,32,37,38,39,42,45
|Josie's
|3312 Ave. Q
|10,22,32,34,35,37,42,45
|Taqueria Jalisco
|2211 Ave. Q
10,29,33,34,35,
36,37,39,42
|J&N
|2301 N. University
2,3,10,18,21,23,27,
28,32,39,42
|Hub City Wings
|1902 34th
1,2,6,9,14,20,21,32,33,
34,39,42,45
3 Point Violations
|Priority Items - Violations require immediate corrective action (not to exceed 3 days)
|1
|Proper Cooling Time & Temperature
|2
|Proper Cold Holding Temperature (41 Degrees/45 Degrees)
|3
|Proper Hot Holding Temperature (135 Degrees Fahrenheit)
|4
|Proper Cooking Time & Temperature
|5
|Proper Reheating Procedures for Hot Holding (165 Degrees Fahrenheit in Two Hours)
|6
|Time as a Public Health Control; procedures & records
|7
|Food and Ice Obtained from Approved Source; Food in Good Condition, Safe, and Unadulterated; Parasite Destruction
|8
|Food Received at Proper Temperature
|9
|Food Separated & Protected; Contamination Prevented During Food Preparation, Storage, Display, and Tasting
|10
|Food Contact Surfaces and Returnables; Cleaned and Sanitized
|11
|Proper Disposition of Returned, Previously Served or Reconditioned
|12
|Management, Food Employees and Conditional Employee's Knowledge Responsibilities, and Reporting
|13
|Proper Use of Restriction and Exclusion; No Discharge from Eyes, Nose, and Mouth
|14
|Hands Cleaned and Properly Washed/Glove Used Properly
|15
|No Bare Hand Contact with Ready to Eat Foods or Approved Alternate Method Properly Followed
|16
|Pasteurized Foods Used; Prohibited Food Not Offered; Pasteurized Eggs Used when Required
|17
|Food Additives; Approved and Properly Stored; Washing Fruits and Vegetables
|18
|Toxic Substances Properly Identified; Stored and Used
|19
|Water from Approved Source; Plumbing Installed; Proper Backflow Device
|20
|Approved Sewage/Wastewater Disposal System; Proper Disposal
2 Point Violations
|Priority Foundation Items - Violations Require Corrective Action (within 10 days)
|21
|Person in Charge Present; Demonstration of Knowledge and Perform Duties/Certified Food Manager (CFM)
|22
|Food Handler/No Unauthorized Persons/Personnel
|23
|Hot and Cold Water Available; Adequate Pressure; Safe
|24
|Required Records Available (shellstock tags, parasite destruction); Packaged Food Labeled
|25
|Compliance with Variance, Specialized Process and HACCP
|26
|Posting of Consumer Advisories; Raw or Undercooked Foods (disclosure/reminder/buffet plate); Allergen Labeling
|27
|Proper Cooling Method Used; Equipment Adequate to Maintain Product Temperature
|28
|Proper Date Marking and Disposition
|29
|Thermometers Provided, Accurate, and Calibrated; Chemical/Thermal Test Strips
|30
|Food Establishment Permit (current and valid)
|31
|Adequate Handwashing Facilities; Accessible and Properly Supplied; Used
|32
|Food and Non-Food Contact Surfaces Cleanable, Properly Designed, Constructed and Used
|33
|Warewashing Facilities; Installed, Maintained, Used/Service Sink or Curb Facility Provided
|1 Point Violations
|Core Items - Violations Require Corrective Action Not to Exceed 90 Days or Next Inspection (whichever comes first)
|34
|No Evidence of Insect Contamination, Rodent/Other Animals
|35
|Personal Cleanliness/Eating, Drinking or Tobacco Use
|36
|Wiping Clothes; Properly Used and Stored
|37
|Environmental Contamination
|38
|Approved Thawing Method
|39
|Utensils, Equipment & Linens; Properly Used; Stored; Dried & Handled/In Use Utensils; Properly Used
|40
|Single Service & Single Use Articles; Properly Stored and Used
|41
|Original Container Labeling (Bulk Food)
|42
|Non-Food Contact Surfaces Clean
|43
|Adequate Ventilation and Lighting; Designated Areas Used
|44
|Garbage and Refuse Properly Disposed; Facilities Maintained
|45
|Physical Facilities Installed; Maintained and Clean
|46
|Toilet Facilities; Properly Constructed, Supplied and Clean
|47
|Other Violations
*MFU - Mobile Food Unit