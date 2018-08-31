Food for Thought Report: 8.30

Food for Thought: 8/30
By KCBD Digital | August 31, 2018 at 12:37 AM CDT - Updated October 26 at 3:38 PM

For a complete overview of the Violations see below.

No Violations

AFC Sushi @ United Supermarket

 401 Slide -
Cavazos Middle School 210 N. University -
Hi-Jo's (mfu) 3313 Colgate -
L&M Hawaiian Shaved Ice 4003 38th -
Lubbock Country Club (1/2 shack) 3400 Mesa Road -
Lubbock Country Club (E.H.) 3400 Mesa Road -
Lubbock Country Club (Chilton's) 3400 Mesa Road -
Mathews Alternative High School 417 N. Akron -
Rain Uptown (bar) 5217 98th -
Red Robin (bar) 4805 S. Loop 289 -
United Supermarket (meat) 401 Slide -
United Supermarket (produce) 401 Slide -
One Violation
Covenant Lakeside 4000 24th 42
Dollar General 1832 Parkway Dr. 11
Hawthorn Suites Lubbock 4435 Marsha Sharp 42
Lubbock Country Club (team room) 3400 Mesa Road 18
Raspados Colima (mfu) 2203 Clovis Road 43
The Roof 2252 Marsha Sharp 32
Two or More Violations
Corner Spot Coffee Shop 1710 E. 4th 9,43
Harmony Science Academy 1516 53rd 32,35
Taqueria Guadalajara (mfu) 1925 19th 29,31
United Supermarket (grocery) 401 Slide 42,45
Red Robin (restaurant) 4805 S. Loop 289 18,39,42
United Supermarket (deli) 401 Slide 10,18,42
Chick-Fil-A 6416 82nd 7,33,35,39
Arby's 5711 19th 14,42,43,45,47
Huddle House 6616 Milwaukee 28,32,33,39,42
Jason's Deli 4001 S. Loop 289 10,32,34,39,42,45
Raising Cane's 5203 57th 14,18,31,33,35,39
United Supermarket (bakery) 401 Slide 32,39,40,42,45,47
E&J Smokehouse 701 Regis 2,18,32,36,39,41,42
Lubbock Country Club (oak room) 3400 Mesa Road 21,22,31,32,36,39,42
One Guy from Italy 1101 University 9,31,32,37,39,42,45
Rain Uptown (restaurant) 5217 98th 18,32,37,38,39,42,45
Josie's 3312 Ave. Q 10,22,32,34,35,37,42,45
Taqueria Jalisco 2211 Ave. Q

10,29,33,34,35,

36,37,39,42
J&N 2301 N. University

2,3,10,18,21,23,27,

28,32,39,42
Hub City Wings 1902 34th

1,2,6,9,14,20,21,32,33,

34,39,42,45

3 Point Violations

 Priority Items - Violations require immediate corrective action (not to exceed 3 days)
1
 		 Proper Cooling Time & Temperature
2
 		 Proper Cold Holding Temperature (41 Degrees/45 Degrees)
3
 		 Proper Hot Holding Temperature (135 Degrees Fahrenheit)
 
4
 		 Proper Cooking Time & Temperature
5
 		 Proper Reheating Procedures for Hot Holding (165 Degrees Fahrenheit in Two Hours)
6 Time as a Public Health Control; procedures & records
7 Food and Ice Obtained from Approved Source; Food in Good Condition, Safe, and Unadulterated; Parasite Destruction
8 Food Received at Proper Temperature
9 Food Separated & Protected; Contamination Prevented During Food Preparation, Storage, Display, and Tasting
10 Food Contact Surfaces and Returnables; Cleaned and Sanitized
11 Proper Disposition of Returned, Previously Served or Reconditioned
12 Management, Food Employees and Conditional Employee's Knowledge Responsibilities, and Reporting
13 Proper Use of Restriction and Exclusion; No Discharge from Eyes, Nose, and Mouth
14 Hands Cleaned and Properly Washed/Glove Used Properly
15 No Bare Hand Contact with Ready to Eat Foods or Approved Alternate Method Properly Followed
16 Pasteurized Foods Used; Prohibited Food Not Offered; Pasteurized Eggs Used when Required
17 Food Additives; Approved and Properly Stored; Washing Fruits and Vegetables
18 Toxic Substances Properly Identified; Stored and Used
19 Water from Approved Source; Plumbing Installed; Proper Backflow Device
20 Approved Sewage/Wastewater Disposal System; Proper Disposal

Point     Violations

 Priority Foundation Items - Violations Require Corrective Action (within 10 days)
21 Person in Charge Present; Demonstration of Knowledge and Perform Duties/Certified Food Manager (CFM)
22 Food Handler/No Unauthorized Persons/Personnel
23 Hot and Cold Water Available; Adequate Pressure; Safe
24 Required Records Available (shellstock tags, parasite destruction); Packaged Food Labeled
25 Compliance with Variance, Specialized Process and HACCP
26 Posting of Consumer Advisories; Raw or Undercooked Foods (disclosure/reminder/buffet plate); Allergen Labeling
27 Proper Cooling Method Used; Equipment Adequate to Maintain Product Temperature
28 Proper Date Marking and Disposition
29 Thermometers Provided, Accurate, and Calibrated; Chemical/Thermal Test Strips
30 Food Establishment Permit (current and valid)
31 Adequate Handwashing Facilities; Accessible and Properly Supplied; Used
32 Food and Non-Food Contact Surfaces Cleanable, Properly Designed, Constructed and Used
33 Warewashing Facilities; Installed, Maintained, Used/Service Sink or Curb Facility Provided
1 Point Violations Core Items - Violations Require Corrective Action Not to Exceed 90 Days or Next Inspection (whichever comes first)
34 No Evidence of Insect Contamination, Rodent/Other Animals
35 Personal Cleanliness/Eating, Drinking or Tobacco Use
36 Wiping Clothes; Properly Used and Stored
37 Environmental Contamination
38 Approved Thawing Method
39 Utensils, Equipment & Linens; Properly Used; Stored; Dried & Handled/In Use Utensils; Properly Used
40 Single Service & Single Use Articles; Properly Stored and Used
41 Original Container Labeling (Bulk Food)
42 Non-Food Contact Surfaces Clean
43 Adequate Ventilation and Lighting; Designated Areas Used
44 Garbage and Refuse Properly Disposed; Facilities Maintained
45 Physical Facilities Installed; Maintained and Clean
46 Toilet Facilities; Properly Constructed, Supplied and Clean
47 Other Violations

*MFU - Mobile Food Unit