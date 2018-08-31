Food for Thought: 8/30

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - More than 50 kitchens in the Hub City were inspected in this week's Food for Thought, and we only have one low performer on the menu.
Hub City Wings at 1902 34th had 13 violations.
- Wings were cooling on racks outside of the cooler.
- Cooked and raw foods were above the safe cold temperature of 41 degrees.
- Cooked wings did not have a proper date mark.
- Raw chicken was stored above cooked chicken. Single service items - like a cup - were used instead of a scoop.
- Employees changed tasks without washing their hands.
- An unapproved hose was used on the soda machine.
- There was tape on the walls and bare wood under the 3-compartment sink.
- A fly strip was hanging from the ceiling.
- Containers and utensils were damaged.
- Walls, ceilings, vents and drains were dirty.
- Containers were stacked while wet.
- Multiple areas in the kitchen were not in good repair.
The inspector notes, due to the number and the nature of the violations management did not show proper food safety knowledge.
Several violations were corrected during the inspection.
