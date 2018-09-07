Food for Thought: 9/6

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Live and dead cockroaches, that's just one of the violations on the list in this week's Food for Thought.
Lubbock health inspectors checked out more than 50 kitchens this week, and out of all of those inspections we only have one low performer on the list.
Here's a look at those violations.
Durango's at 5004 Frankford had 12 violations.
- There were live and dead roaches in the kitchen at the 3-compartment sink, in the storage area and in the employee restroom.
- An employee was making salsa with the container on the floor.
- Multiple foods were not being cooled properly. This can cause bacteria growth.
- Guacamole was not cold enough.
- A fly swatter was on a prep table under a food grinder.
- The area under the smoothie machine was dirty.
- Employees did not wash their hands when changing tasks.
- Medication, vitamins and bleach were stored above food service areas.
- An unlidded drink was on the prep table.
- Food handler cards were not available for the employees.
- A large bin of chips had a whole in it and another bin was melted.
- Floors and walls in the kitchen were dirty.
- The dishwasher was not sanitizing.
The report shows most of the violations were corrected at the time of the inspection.
