Food for Thought 8.16

August 16, 2001 at 10:45 PM CDT - Updated October 26 at 3:51 PM

For a complete overview of the Violations see below.

No Critical Violations

Violations

Frank N Stein

1720 Buddy Holly

7-11

2423 4th St.

Pinocchio's

1201 University Ave.

Daily Grind

820 Main St.

University Christian Academy

2434 25th St.

Town & Country

3401 Clovis Rd.

Starting Line Learning Center

3714 22nd St.

Tom's Daiquiri Place

1808 Buddy Holly

One Critical Violation

Westminster Presbyterian

3321 33 Rd.

25

Tom's Daquari Place

1808 Buddy Holly

Town & Country

3401 Clovis Rd.

Noah's Ark

5020 50th St.

24

Red Door

1801 Buddy Holly Ave.

16

Southhaven

463 66th St.

16

Mama Kitchen Restaurant & Bar

5401 Ave. Q

19

Town & Country #222

4315 N. Loop 289

12

Pizza Hut

2324 Broadway

8

Gold Star Concession

224 Buddy Holly

13

Jose's

5029 Interstate 27

13

Dugout Dogs

1205 University Ave.

3

Subway

5717 Slide Rd.

2

Two or More Critical Violations

Arby's

4928 50th St.

16,20

Coffee Haus

1401 University Ave.

17,22

Choochai Thai

2330 19th St.

12,25

Taste of China

5605 Slide Rd.

12,25

New Asian Mart

4919 34th St.

2,21

Stella's Deli & Restaurant

4646 50th St.

2,22

Pete's Drive In #5

6414 82nd St.

16,20,25

Arby's

2422 19th St.

13,25,27

IHOP

1927 University Ave.

8,13,17

Hub City Brewery

1807 Buddy Holly

12,13,20

Church's Fried Chicken

4401 34th St.

6,12,18

Chinese Kitchen

5308 Slide Rd.

3,14,23

50th St. Caboose

5025 50th St.

8,12,16,22

Mr. Gatti's

5001 50th St.

2,20,22,25

Whistlin Dixie

3502 Slide Rd.

2,5,8

Little Panda

1221 University Ave.

10,12,13,25

7-11

2902 4th St.

3,12,16,25

Demerits 5 Points

 Food (Potentially Hazardous) Temperature Requirements Violations Require Immediate Corrective Action

1

 Proper Cooling for Cooked/Prepared Food

2

 Cold Hold (41 Degrees Fahrenheit/45 Degrees Fahrenheit)

3

Hot Hold (140 Degrees Fahrenheit)

4

 Proper Cooking Temperature per PHF

5

 Rapid Reheating Temperature (165 Degrees Fahrenheit in Two Hours)

Demerits 4 Points

 Personnel/Food Handling/Source Requirements Violations Require Immediate Corrective Action to Be Taken

6

 Personnel with Infections Restricted/Excluded

7

 Proper/Adequate Handwashing

8

 Good Hygienic Practice (Eating/Drinking/Smoking/Other)

9

 Approved Source/Labeling

10

 Sound Condition

11

 Proper Handling of Ready-to-Eat Foods (sanitized hands, gloves, utensils)

12

 Cross Contamination of Raw/Cooked Foods/Other Areas

13

 Approved Systems(HACCP Plans/time as Public health Control)

14

 Water Supply - Approved Source/Sufficient Capacity/Hot and Cold Under Pressure

Demerits 3 Points

 Facility and Equipment Requirements Violations Require Immediate Corrective Action, Not to Exceed 10 Days

15

 Equipment Adequate to Maintain Product Temperature

16

Handwash Facilities Adequate and Accessible

17

 Handwash Facilities With Soap and Towels

18

 No Evidence of Insect Contamination

19

 No Evidence of Rodents/Other Animals

20

 Toxic Items Properly Labeled/Stored/Used

21

 Manual Warewashing and Sanitizing at ( ) ppm/temperature

22

 Mechanical Warewashing and Sanitizing at ( ) ppm/temperature

23

 Approved Sewage/Wastewater Disposal System. Proper Disposal

24

 Thermometers Provided/Accurate/Properly Calibrated (2 Degrees Fahrenheit)

25

 Food Contact Surfaces of Equipment and Utensils Clean/Sanitized/Good Repair

26

 Posting of Consumer Advisories (Heimlich chart/Raw Shellfish Warning/Buffet Plate)

27

 Food Establishment Permit