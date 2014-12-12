Food for Thought 8.16

|
For a complete overview of the Violations see below.
No Critical Violations
Violations
Frank N Stein
1720 Buddy Holly
7-11
2423 4th St.
Pinocchio's
1201 University Ave.
Daily Grind
820 Main St.
University Christian Academy
2434 25th St.
Town & Country
3401 Clovis Rd.
Starting Line Learning Center
3714 22nd St.
Tom's Daiquiri Place
1808 Buddy Holly
One Critical Violation
Westminster Presbyterian
3321 33 Rd.
25
Tom's Daquari Place
1808 Buddy Holly
Town & Country
3401 Clovis Rd.
Noah's Ark
5020 50th St.
24
Red Door
1801 Buddy Holly Ave.
16
Southhaven
463 66th St.
16
Mama Kitchen Restaurant & Bar
5401 Ave. Q
19
Town & Country #222
4315 N. Loop 289
12
Pizza Hut
2324 Broadway
8
Gold Star Concession
224 Buddy Holly
13
Jose's
5029 Interstate 27
13
Dugout Dogs
1205 University Ave.
3
Subway
5717 Slide Rd.
2
Two or More Critical Violations
Arby's
4928 50th St.
16,20
Coffee Haus
1401 University Ave.
17,22
Choochai Thai
2330 19th St.
12,25
Taste of China
5605 Slide Rd.
12,25
New Asian Mart
4919 34th St.
2,21
Stella's Deli & Restaurant
4646 50th St.
2,22
Pete's Drive In #5
6414 82nd St.
16,20,25
Arby's
2422 19th St.
13,25,27
IHOP
1927 University Ave.
8,13,17
Hub City Brewery
1807 Buddy Holly
12,13,20
Church's Fried Chicken
4401 34th St.
6,12,18
Chinese Kitchen
5308 Slide Rd.
3,14,23
50th St. Caboose
5025 50th St.
8,12,16,22
Mr. Gatti's
5001 50th St.
2,20,22,25
Whistlin Dixie
3502 Slide Rd.
2,5,8
Little Panda
1221 University Ave.
10,12,13,25
7-11
2902 4th St.
3,12,16,25
Demerits 5 Points
Food (Potentially Hazardous) Temperature Requirements Violations Require Immediate Corrective Action
1
|Proper Cooling for Cooked/Prepared Food
2
|
|
Hot Hold (140 Degrees Fahrenheit)
4
|Proper Cooking Temperature per PHF
5
|Rapid Reheating Temperature (165 Degrees Fahrenheit in Two Hours)
Demerits 4 Points
Personnel/Food Handling/Source Requirements Violations Require Immediate Corrective Action to Be Taken
6
|Personnel with Infections Restricted/Excluded
7
|Proper/Adequate Handwashing
8
|Good Hygienic Practice (Eating/Drinking/Smoking/Other)
9
|Approved Source/Labeling
10
|Sound Condition
11
|Proper Handling of Ready-to-Eat Foods (sanitized hands, gloves, utensils)
12
|Cross Contamination of Raw/Cooked Foods/Other Areas
13
|Approved Systems(HACCP Plans/time as Public health Control)
14
|Water Supply - Approved Source/Sufficient Capacity/Hot and Cold Under Pressure
Demerits 3 Points
Facility and Equipment Requirements Violations Require Immediate Corrective Action, Not to Exceed 10 Days
15
|Equipment Adequate to Maintain Product Temperature
16
|
Handwash Facilities Adequate and Accessible
17
|Handwash Facilities With Soap and Towels
18
|No Evidence of Insect Contamination
19
|No Evidence of Rodents/Other Animals
20
|Toxic Items Properly Labeled/Stored/Used
21
|Manual Warewashing and Sanitizing at ( ) ppm/temperature
22
|Mechanical Warewashing and Sanitizing at ( ) ppm/temperature
23
|Approved Sewage/Wastewater Disposal System. Proper Disposal
24
|Thermometers Provided/Accurate/Properly Calibrated (2 Degrees Fahrenheit)
25
|Food Contact Surfaces of Equipment and Utensils Clean/Sanitized/Good Repair
26
|Posting of Consumer Advisories (Heimlich chart/Raw Shellfish Warning/Buffet Plate)
27
|Food Establishment Permit