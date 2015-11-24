Thanksgiving Dinner Recipes

Grilled Whole Turkey 12 pounds whole turkey 2 cups water 3 tablespoons chicken bouillon powder 2 teaspoons garlic powder 2 teaspoons onion powder 1 teaspoon poultry seasoning 1/2 teaspoon chopped parsley 1 teaspoon paprika
Prepare an outdoor grill for indirect medium heat, and lightly oil grate. Rinse turkey, and pat dry. Place turkey breast side down on the prepared grill. Sear turkey on both sides until skin is golden to dark brown. In a large roasting pan, mix together the water, bouillon powder, garlic powder, onion powder, poultry seasoning, parsley, and paprika. Place turkey breast side down in the roasting pan. Scoop the pan mixture over the turkey. Cover tightly with foil and place on grill. Grill 3 to 4 hours, until the internal temperature of the thigh reaches 180 degrees F (85 degrees C). Remove turkey from grill and let stand 15 minutes before carving.
Slow Cooker Turkey Breast 1 (6 pound) bone-in turkey breast 1 (1 ounce) envelope dry onion soup mix
Rinse the turkey breast and pat dry. Cut off any excess skin, but leave the skin covering the breast. Rub onion soup mix all over outside of the turkey and under the skin. Place in a slow cooker. Cover, and cook on High for 1 hour, then set to Low, and cook for 7 hours.
Perfect Turkey 1 (18 pound) whole turkey, neck and giblets removed 2 cups kosher salt 1/2 cup butter, melted 2 large onions, peeled and chopped 4 carrots, peeled and chopped 4 stalks celery, chopped 2 sprigs fresh thyme 1 bay leaf 1 cup dry white wine
Rub the turkey inside and out with the kosher salt. Place the bird in a large stock pot, and cover with cold water. Place in the refrigerator, and allow the turkey to soak in the salt and water mixture 12 hours, or overnight. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Thoroughly rinse the turkey, and discard the brine mixture. Brush the turkey with 1/2 the melted butter. Place breast side down on a roasting rack in a shallow roasting pan. Stuff the turkey cavity with 1 onion, 1/2 the carrots, 1/2 the celery, 1 sprig of thyme, and the bay leaf. Scatter the remaining vegetables and thyme around the bottom of the roasting pan, and cover with the white wine. Roast uncovered 3 1/2 to 4 hours in the preheated oven, until the internal temperature of the thigh reaches 180 degrees F (85 degrees C). Carefully turn the turkey breast side up about 2/3 through the roasting time, and brush with the remaining butter. Allow the bird to stand about 30 minutes before carving.
Herb-Glazed Turkey 1 (16 pound) turkey 1/4 cup olive or vegetable oil 2 teaspoons dried thyme 1 1/2 teaspoons salt, divided 1/4 teaspoon pepper, divided 1 cup honey 1 cup corn syrup 1/4 cup butter or margarine, melted 2 teaspoons dried rosemary, crushed 1 teaspoon rubbed sage 1 teaspoon dried basil
Brush turkey with oil; tie the drumsticks together. Place turkey breast side up on a rack in a roasting pan. Combine the thyme, 1 teaspoon salt and 1 teaspoon pepper; sprinkle evenly over turkey. Bake, uncovered, at 325 degrees F for 2 hours. In a small bowl, combine the honey, corn syrup, butter, rosemary, sage, basil and remaining salt and pepper. Brush over turkey. Bake 2 hours longer or until a meat thermometer reads 180 degrees F, basting frequently with pan drippings. Cover loosely with foil if turkey browns too quickly. Cover and let stand for 15 minutes before carving.
Garbage Can Turkey aluminum foil 15 inch wooden stake 1 (12 pound) whole turkey, neck and giblets removed new 15 gallon metal garbage can with lid
Lay about 3 long sheets of heavy duty aluminum foil out on the grass to make a square about 3x3 feet. Pound the wooden stake into the ground in the center of the aluminum foil. Fill the lid of the garbage can with a large pile of charcoal, and light. Place the whole turkey (thawed of course) onto the stake, legs down. Turn the garbage can upside down, and place over the turkey. Place piles of lighted coals on the top, and around the sides of the can. Cook for at least 1 1/2 hours, or keep going until coals go out. Do not lift can during cooking. Brush the charcoal off of the can, and lift off carefully as some heat may rush out when you lift the can. The internal temperature of the turkey should be at least 180 degrees F (83 degrees C) when taken in the thickest part of the thigh.
Holiday Turkey 1 (12 pound) whole turkey, thawed 2 medium onions, cut into eighths 3 medium celery stalks, cut in thirds 4 cloves garlic, cut in half 1 cup chopped fresh parsley leaves 1 No-stick cooking spray
Preheat oven to 325 degrees F. Remove neck and giblets from body and neck cavities; set aside (discard liver). Rinse and dry turkey with paper towels. Mix the onion, celery, garlic, and parsley together and fill the body cavity of the turkey with it. Place turkey, breast side up, on flat rack in shallow roasting pan. Coat skin with cooking spray. Roast turkey 3 1/2 to 3 3/4 hours or until it is 180 degrees F in the thigh area. Cover breast and top of drumsticks with foil after 1 1/2 hours to prevent overcooking of breast.
Homestyle Turkey, the Michigander Way 1 (12 pound) whole turkey 6 tablespoons butter, divided 4 cups warm water 3 tablespoons chicken bouillon 2 tablespoons dried parsley 2 tablespoons dried minced onion 2 tablespoons seasoning salt
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Rinse and wash turkey. Discard the giblets, or add to pan if they are anyone's favorites. Place turkey in a Dutch oven or roasting pan. Separate the skin over the breast to make little pockets. Put 3 tablespoons of the butter on both sides between the skin and breast meat. This makes for very juicy breast meat. In a medium bowl, combine the water with the bouillon. Sprinkle in the parsley and minced onion. Pour over the top of the turkey. Sprinkle seasoning salt over the turkey. Cover with foil, and bake in the preheated oven 3 1/2 to 4 hours, until the internal temperature of the turkey reaches 180 degrees F (80 degrees C). For the last 45 minutes or so, remove the foil so the turkey will brown nicely.
Roast Turkey with Sausage Stuffing 1 frozen whole turkey (10 lb.), thawed 1 lb. pork sausage 1-1/2 cups hot water 2 pkg. (6 oz. each) Stove Top Stuffing Mix for Turkey
Preheat oven to 325°F. Do not stuff turkey until ready to roast. Rinse turkey; pat dry. Brown sausage in large skillet on medium heat; drain, reserving 1/2 cup of the drippings. Place reserved drippings in large bowl. Stir in hot water. Add stuffing mix and the cooked sausage; stir just until moistened. Stuff neck and body cavities lightly with stuffing. Truss turkey; place on rack in large roasting pan that has been sprayed with cooking spray. Place any extra stuffing in separate lightly sprayed covered baking dish. Roast 3 to 3-1/4 hours or until internal temperature of thigh is 180°F, breast is 170ºF and center of stuffing reaches 165°F when checked with meat thermometer. Bake any extra stuffing with turkey during last 30 min. of turkey baking time.
STUFFING
Ritz Cracker Stuffing 1 cup coarsely chopped mushrooms or broccoli 1/2 cup chopped onion 1/2 cup chopped celery 1/4 cup (1/2 stick) butter or margarine 1 pkg. (1 lb.) RITZ Crackers, coarsely crushed (about 7 cups crumbs) 2 cups PLANTERS Walnuts, coarsely chopped 1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley 1 Tbsp. poultry seasoning 1/2 tsp. ground black pepper 1 can (14-1/2 oz.) chicken broth 2 eggs, beaten
Preheat oven to 325°F. Cook mushrooms, onion and celery in butter in skillet on medium heat until tender. Mix cracker crumbs, walnuts, parsley, poultry seasoning, pepper and vegetable mixture in large bowl. Add broth and eggs, tossing until well blended. Spoon into 2-quart baking dish or pan; cover. Bake 30 to 40 minutes or until heated through.
Cranberry and Toasted Walnut Stuffing 1-1/3 cups water 1/2 cup dried cranberries 2 Tbsp. margarine or butter 1 pkg. (6 oz.) Stove Top Stuffing Mix for Chicken 1/2 cup Walnut Pieces, toasted
Bring water, cranberries and margarine to boil in saucepan. Stir in stuffing mix; cover. Remove from heat; let stand 5 min. Fluff with fork. Stir in walnuts.
Awesome Sausage, Apple and Cranberry Stuffing 1 1/2 cups cubed whole wheat bread 3 3/4 cups cubed white bread 1 pound ground turkey sausage 1 cup chopped onion 3/4 cup chopped celery 2 1/2 teaspoons dried sage 1 1/2 teaspoons dried rosemary 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme 1 Golden Delicious apple, cored and chopped 3/4 cup dried cranberries 1/3 cup minced fresh parsley 1 cooked turkey liver, finely chopped 3/4 cup turkey stock 4 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
Preheat oven to 350 degree F (175 degree C). Spread the white and whole wheat bread cubes in a single layer on a large baking sheet. Bake for 5 to 7 minutes in the preheated oven, or until evenly toasted. Transfer toasted bread cubes to a large bowl. In a large skillet, cook the sausage and onions over medium heat, stirring and breaking up the lumps until evenly browned. Add the celery, sage, rosemary, and thyme; cook, stirring, for 2 minutes to blend flavors. Pour sausage mixture over bread in bowl. Mix in chopped apples, dried cranberries, parsley, and liver. Drizzle with turkey stock and melted butter, and mix lightly. Spoon into turkey to loosely fill.
Ibby's Pumpkin Mushroom Stuffing 6 cups cubed pumpkin bread 1 cup chopped celery 1 cup butter or margarine 2 cups chopped red onion 2 cups sliced crimini mushrooms 2 tablespoons chopped fresh rosemary 2 tablespoons chopped fresh tarragon 2 tablespoons chopped fresh chives 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley 1 1/2 teaspoons salt 1 teaspoon ground black pepper 6 tablespoons chicken broth
Spread bread cubes on a baking sheet, and let dry overnight. Alternatively, heat in a 250 degrees F (120 degrees C) oven until dry, about 1 hour. Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Butter a 2 quart baking dish. Melt butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Saute celery and onions for about 10 minutes. Add mushrooms, and continue cooking for about 8 minutes, or until tender. Season with rosemary, tarragon, chives, parsley, salt, and pepper. Fold in bread cubes, and add enough broth to moiten. Transfer to prepared dish, and cover with foil. Bake in preheated oven for 40 minutes. Remove cover, and bake for 10 minutes, or until top is crisp.
Slow Cooker Stuffing 1 cup butter or margarine 2 cups chopped onion 2 cups chopped celery 1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley 12 ounces sliced mushrooms 12 cups dry bread cubes 1 teaspoon poultry seasoning 1 1/2 teaspoons dried sage 1 teaspoon dried thyme 1/2 teaspoon dried marjoram 1 1/2 teaspoons salt 1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper 4 1/2 cups chicken broth, or as needed 2 eggs, beaten
Melt butter or margarine in a skillet over medium heat. Cook onion, celery, mushroom, and parsley in butter, stirring frequently. Spoon cooked vegetables over bread cubes in a very large mixing bowl. Season with poultry seasoning, sage, thyme, marjoram, and salt and pepper. Pour in enough broth to moisten, and mix in eggs. Transfer mixture to slow cooker, and cover. Cook on High for 45 minutes, then reduce heat to Low, and cook for 4 to 8 hours.
Basic Yankee Bread Stuffing 1 pound ground pork sausage 1 tablespoon butter 6 stalks chopped celery 2 onions, chopped 2 (1 pound) loaves day-old white bread, torn into small pieces 1 1/2 teaspoons sage seasoning mixture salt and pepper to taste 2 eggs 1 cup chicken broth
Place pork sausage in a large, deep skillet. Cook over medium high heat until evenly brown. Drain and set aside. Melt the butter in a large saucepan over medium heat. Place the celery and onions in the saucepan, and slowly cook and stir until tender. In a large bowl, place the sausage, celery, onions, bread, sage, salt and pepper. Beat the eggs in small bowl and mix into the sausage mixture. Pour broth into the mixture. Use more broth if needed. The stuffing should be moist, not mushy.
Grandma Ruth's Stuffing 2 tablespoons olive oil 1 pound sliced fresh mushrooms 3 stalks celery, diced 2 onions, chopped 1 (20 ounce) loaf French or Italian bread, cut into 1 inch cubes 1 (16 ounce) package herb-seasoned stuffing mix 4 eggs, beaten 2 (14 ounce) cans chicken broth 2 teaspoons rubbed sage 2 teaspoons dried thyme 2 tablespoons garlic powder 1/2 teaspoon salt and pepper to taste
Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Saute the mushrooms, celery, and onions until softened. Dampen the fresh bread cubes (not the stuffing mix), then squeeze out any excess water. In a large bowl, combine the mushroom mixture, bread cubes, stuffing mix, eggs, and 1 can chicken broth. Season with sage, thyme, garlic powder, salt, and pepper, and mix well. The stuffing should have a rather paste-like consistency. Mix in additional chicken broth as necessary. Loosely pack stuffing inside turkey cavity before roasting.
SIDE DISHES
Favorite Green Bean Casserole 2 (16 ounce) packages frozen cut green beans 1 cup water 1 (10.75 ounce) can condensed cream of mushroom soup 1/2 cup milk 1 (4 ounce) jar diced pimento peppers, drained 1/8 teaspoon ground black pepper 1 (2.8 ounce) can French-fried onions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). In a medium saucepan over medium heat, place the green beans in water, and bring to a boil. Cover, and cook 6 minutes, until tender. Remove from heat, and drain. In an 8x8 inch baking dish, mix together the cream of mushroom soup, milk, pimentos, and pepper. Stir in the green beans. Sprinkle with French-fried onions. Bake, uncovered, 30 to 40 minutes in the preheated oven, until the casserole is hot and bubbly in the center.
Thanksgiving Sweet Potatoes 2 (15 ounce) cans sweet potatoes 1/4 cup orange juice 3/4 cup all-purpose flour 1/2 cup white sugar 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon 1 pinch salt 1/2 cup margarine 1 1/2 cups miniature marshmallows
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Place sweet potatoes in a 10x6 inch shallow baking dish and pour orange juice over. In a small bowl, combine flour, sugar, cinnamon and salt; mix together and cut in margarine. Sprinkle over sweet potatoes. Bake for 30 minutes. Remove from oven, sprinkle with marshmallows and broil until browned.
Rosemary Mashed Potatoes and Yams 8 cloves garlic 3 tablespoons olive oil 1 1/2 pounds baking potatoes, peeled and cubed 1 1/2 pounds yams, peeled and cubed 1/2 cup milk 1/4 cup butter 1/2 teaspoon dried rosemary 1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese salt and pepper to taste
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease an 8 inch square baking dish. Place garlic in small ovenproof bowl, and drizzle with olive oil. Roast for 30 minutes, or until very soft. Cool and peel the garlic, and reserve the oil. Boil potatoes and yams in a large pot of salted water until tender, about 20 minutes. Drain, reserving 1 cup liquid. Place potatoes and yams in a large bowl with milk, butter, rosemary, garlic, and reserved olive oil. Mash to desired consistency, adding reserved cooking liquid as needed. Mix in 1/4 cup cheese. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Transfer to the prepared baking dish. Sprinkle with remaining cheese. Bake until heated through and golden on top, about 45 minutes.
Holiday Only Mashed Potatoes 5 pounds red potatoes, peeled and quartered 1 cup heavy cream 1/2 cup butter salt and pepper to taste
Place potatoes in a large pot with enough water to cover. Bring to a boil, and cook until fork tender, about 20 minutes. Drain, add butter, and mash using a potato masher, ricer or mixer. Gradually beat in the heavy cream. Serve hot!
Shredded Brussels Sprouts 1/2 pound sliced bacon 1/4 cup butter 2/3 cup pine nuts 2 pounds Brussels sprouts, cored and shredded 3 green onions, minced 1/2 teaspoon seasoning salt pepper to taste
Place bacon in a large, deep skillet. Cook over medium-high heat until crisp. Drain, reserving 2 tablespoons grease, crumble and set aside. In the same skillet, melt butter in with reserved bacon grease over medium heat. Add pine nuts, and cook, stirring until browned. Add Brussels sprouts and green onions to the pan, and season with seasoning salt and pepper. Cook over medium heat until sprouts are wilted and tender, 10 to 15 minutes. Stir in crumbled bacon just before serving.
Sauteed Green Beans 5 slices bacon 1/2 cup slivered almonds 1 (16 ounce) package frozen cut green beans 1/4 cup butter
Place bacon in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook until browned on one side, then turn over to cook on the other side. Add the almonds to the skillet at this time, and cook, stirring until light golden brown. Remove the bacon from the skillet, leaving the bacon drippings. Crumble or chop bacon, and return to the skillet. Melt the butter in with the drippings. Add the green beans; cook and stir until tender, about 8 minutes.
Spicy Cranberry Chutney 1/4 cup dried apricots, finely chopped 1/2 cup brown sugar 1/2 cup raisins 1 cup water 3 cups fresh cranberries 1 Granny Smith apple - peeled, cored and chopped 1 teaspoon grated lemon zest 1/4 cup fresh lemon juice 1/4 cup chopped crystallized ginger 1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes
In a saucepan, combine apricots, brown sugar, raisins and water; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to simmer and stir while simmering for 5 minutes. Stir in cranberries, apple and lemon zest; simmer for 10 minutes more. Stir lemon juice, ginger and pepper flakes into the mixture before removing from heat. Serve chilled or at room temperature.
ROLLS
Fresh Herb Dinner Rolls 1 (.25 ounce) package active dry yeast 1 tablespoon white sugar 1 cup warm water (110 degrees F/45 degrees C) 1 cup milk, room temperature 2 eggs 2 teaspoons salt 2 tablespoons butter, softened 1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley 1/4 cup chopped fresh chives 6 cups bread flour 1 egg white 2 tablespoons water
In a small mixing bowl, dissolve yeast and sugar in 1 cup warm water. Let stand until creamy; about 10 minutes. In a large bowl, stir together the yeast mixture with milk, eggs, salt, butter, parsley, chives, and 4 cups flour. Add the remaining flour, 1/2 cup at a time, until dough has pulled together. Turn dough out onto a lightly floured surface, and knead until smooth and elastic, about 8 minutes. Lightly oil a large bowl, place the dough in the bowl, and turn to coat with oil. Cover with a damp cloth and put in a warm place to rise until doubled in volume, about 1 hour. Grease two 9x13 inch baking pans. Deflate the dough, and turn it out onto a lightly floured surface. ivide the dough into 24 pieces. Shape each piece into a round ball, and place into the prepared pans. Cover the rolls with a warm, damp cloth, and let rise until doubled in volume, about 40 minutes. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). In a small bowl, lightly beat the egg white with 2 tablespoons of water; brush egg wash over tops of rolls. Bake in preheated oven for about 30 minutes, or until golden brown.
Yeast Hot Rolls 3 tablespoons potato flakes 1 1/2 cups milk 1/2 cup vegetable oil 1/2 cup white sugar 1 teaspoon white sugar 2 eggs 1 teaspoon salt 1 tablespoon active dry yeast 6 1/2 cups all-purpose flour 1/2 cup boiling water 1/2 cup warm water (110 degrees F/45 degrees C)
Pour the boiling water over the instant mashed potatoes and set aside. Scald the milk with the oil and 1/2 cup of the sugar. Add The 1/2 cup very warm water and the teaspoon sugar to the yeast and set aside. Add the potatoes to the milk mixture. Start adding the flour, then eggs, one at a time, beating with a mixer or dough hooks. Add yeast mixture and all but 1 cup of the remaining flour and salt. Use the reserved 1 cup of flour for kneading. Knead the dough for about 5 minutes on a floured board. Place the dough in a large greased bowl, being sure to grease top of dough also. Cover dough with plastic wrap then with a double piece of foil. Refrigerate or let rise once and make into rolls. If made at night knead down dough before going to bed. Once dough has risen once, punch down and shape into about 3 1/2 dozen rolls. Place rolls in a lightly greased baking dish and bake in a preheated 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) oven for about 15 to 20 minutes.
Buttery Pan Rolls 5 1/2 cups all-purpose flour 3 tablespoons white sugar 2 teaspoons salt 1 1/2 teaspoons active dry yeast 1 1/2 cups milk 1/2 cup water 5/8 cup butter
Combine 3 cups of the flour, the sugar, salt and yeast in a large bowl. Stir well and set aside. Combine milk, water and 1/4 coup of the butter in a saucepan and cook over medium heat until butter melts, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat and let mixture cool to 120 to 130 degrees F (49 to 54 degrees C). Gradually add milk to flour mixture and beat at low speed of an electric mixer for 30 seconds. Then beat for 2 minutes at high speed. Gradually stir in the remaining flour to make a soft dough. Turn dough out onto a lightly floured surface and knead for about 8 to 10 minutes or until dough is smooth and elastic. Place dough in a well greased bowl, turning to grease top. Cover and let rise in a warm place for about 1 hour and 15 minutes. Punch dough down, cover and let rest for 10 minutes. Melt remaining 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons utter. Shape dough into 40 balls and dip each one in the melted butter. Place the balls in two greased 9 inch square baking pans. Cover and let rise for 45 minutes. Bake in a preheated 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) oven for 15 minutes or until rolls are golden. Brush warm rolls with any remaining melted butter.
Best Rolls EVER! 2 cups water 1 cup butter 1 cup white sugar 2 eggs 1/2 cup water 1 teaspoon white sugar 3 (.25 ounce) packages active dry yeast 1 teaspoon salt 7 1/2 cups self-rising flour
In a large bowl place 2 cups water and butter or margarine. Microwave about 2 minutes. In another bowl, mix 1 cup sugar and eggs. In a separate cup, microwave 1/2 cup water for 30 seconds. Add 1 teaspoon sugar and dissolve yeast in this. Mix butter water and sugar and eggs mixture together; add salt. Mix in yeast water. Stir in 7 to 7 1/2 cups flour. Mix well and let rise in the refrigerator overnight, covered. When ready to use, dump onto floured surface (DO NOT PUNCH DOWN!) and let warm to room temperature. LIGHTLY KNEAD! Only work in enough extra flour to handle. Shape into rolls and place on greased sheet(s). Let rest 30 minutes, or until doubled in size. Bake in a preheated 400 degree F (205 degrees C) oven until tops are golden. Brush with oil or butter immediately out of the oven.
Blue Ribbon Overnight Rolls 1 (.25 ounce) package active dry yeast 1 cup warm milk 1/2 cup white sugar 2 eggs, beaten 1/2 cup butter, melted 1 teaspoon salt 4 cups all-purpose flour
In a large bowl, mix together yeast, milk and sugar. Let stand for 30 minutes. Mix eggs, butter and salt into yeast mixture. Mix in flour, 2 cups at a time. Cover with wax paper. Let dough stand at room temperature overnight. In the morning, divide the dough in half. Roll each half into a 9 inch round circle. Cut each round into 12 pie shaped wedges. Roll up each wedge starting from wide end to the tip. Place on greased cookie sheets. Let stand until ready to bake. Bake at 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) for 12 to 15 minutes.
French Bread Rolls to Die For 1 1/2 cups warm water (110 degrees F/45 degrees C) 1 tablespoon active dry yeast 2 tablespoons white sugar 2 tablespoons vegetable oil 1 teaspoon salt 4 cups bread flour
In a large bowl, stir together warm water, yeast, and sugar. Let stand until creamy, about 10 minutes. To the yeast mixture, add the oil, salt, and 2 cups flour. Stir in the remaining flour, 1/2 cup at a time, until the dough has pulled away from the sides of the bowl. Turn out onto a lightly floured surface, and knead until smooth and elastic, about 8 minutes. Lightly oil a large bowl, place the dough in the bowl, and turn to coat. Cover with a damp cloth, and let rise in a warm place until doubled in volume, about 1 hour. Deflate the dough, and turn it out onto a lightly floured surface. Divide the dough into 16 equal pieces, and form into round balls. Place on lightly greased baking sheets at least 2 inches apart. Cover the rolls with a damp cloth, and let rise until doubled in volume, about 40 minutes. Meanwhile, preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Bake for 18 to 20 minutes in the preheated oven, or until golden brown.
DESSERTS
Pumpkin Cream Pie 2 cups cold milk 2 (3.5 ounce) packages instant vanilla pudding mix 1 cup canned pumpkin 1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice 1 cup frozen whipped topping, thawed 1 (9 inch) pie crust, baked
Combine milk, pie filling mix, pumpkin, spices, and whipped topping in a deep, narrow-bottom bowl. Beat at lowest speed of an electric mixer for about 1 minute. Pour filling into cooled pie shell. Chill until set, about 3 hours.
Frosty Pumpkin Pie 1 (9 inch) pie crust, baked 1 cup pumpkin puree 1/2 cup packed brown sugar 1/2 teaspoon salt 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon 1/2 teaspoon ground ginger 1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg 1 quart vanilla ice cream, softened
Combine pumpkin, brown sugar, salt, and spices with a rotary beater. Blend in ice cream. Pour into pie shell. Freeze until firm. Serve frozen, garnished with whipped cream and walnut halves.
Pecan Pie V 1 cup light brown sugar 1/4 cup white sugar 1/2 cup butter 2 eggs 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour 1 tablespoon milk 1 teaspoon vanilla extract 1 cup chopped pecans
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). In a large bowl, beat eggs until foamy, and stir in melted butter. Stir in the brown sugar, white sugar and the flour; mix well. Last add the milk, vanilla and nuts. Pour into an unbaked 9-in pie shell. Bake in preheated oven for 10 minutes at 400 degrees, then reduce temperature to 350 degrees and bake for 30 to 40 minutes, or until done.
Double Layer Pumpkin Cheesecake 2 (8 ounce) packages cream cheese, softened 1/2 cup white sugar 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract 2 eggs 1 (9 inch) prepared graham cracker crust 1/2 cup pumpkin puree 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon 1 pinch ground cloves 1 pinch ground nutmeg 1/2 cup frozen whipped topping, thawed
Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). In a large bowl, combine cream cheese, sugar and vanilla. Beat until smooth. Blend in eggs one at a time. Remove 1 cup of batter and spread into bottom of crust; set aside. Add pumpkin, cinnamon, cloves and nutmeg to the remaining batter and stir gently until well blended. Carefully spread over the batter in the crust. Bake in preheated oven for 35 to 40 minutes, or until center is almost set. Allow to cool, then refrigerate for 3 hours or overnight. Cover with whipped topping before serving.
Apple Crumble Pie 1 (9 inch) deep dish pie crust 5 cups apples - peeled, cored and thinly sliced 1/2 cup white sugar 3/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon 1/3 cup white sugar 3/4 cup all-purpose flour 6 tablespoons butter
Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C.) Arrange apple slices in unbaked pie shell. Mix 1/2 cup sugar and cinnamon; sprinkle over apples. Mix 1/3 cup sugar with flour; cut in butter until crumbly. Spoon mixture over apples. Bake in preheated oven for 35 to 40 minutes, or until apples are soft and top is lightly browned.
Yummy Eggnog Pie 1 (4.6 ounce) package non-instant vanilla pudding mix 1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg 1 1/2 cups eggnog 2 teaspoons rum 2 cups heavy cream 1 (9 inch) pie shell, baked 1 pinch ground nutmeg
In a medium saucepan, combine pudding mix, 1/4 teaspoon nutmeg, and egg nog; mix well. Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly, until thick and bubbly. Remove from heat, and stir in rum. Transfer mixture to a large bowl, cover, and refrigerate until thoroughly chilled. In a medium bowl, whip the cream to soft peaks. Remove the cold pudding from the refrigerator, and beat until smooth; fold in whipped cream. Spoon into baked pie shell. Sprinkle additional nutmeg over the top for garnish. Refrigerate 4 hours, or until set.
