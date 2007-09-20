I Beat Pete: UFC Fighting Challenge

Having lost to the Western Little League All-Stars and then Mayor David Miller, you might think that I would look for an easy challenge. In fact I accepted my most difficult challenge yet, fighting UFC Champion and MMA Legend Royce Gracie.

Sporting a 59-99 overall challenge record, avoiding my 100th loss was highly unlikely. I watch the UFC on TV, but have no formal training so could I avoid getting submitted in under a minute by the Great Gracie?

Click on the video to watch this week's I Beat Pete!