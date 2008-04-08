You Pick the Winner For This I Beat Pete Challenge

The Frenship High School Broadcasting Class has challenged Pete to his own game.... Sportscasting.

The Frenship students work on their own station Tigervision and are taught by two former NewsChannel 11 Sports Staffers, Ty King and Andy Penny. A group of four just went to the State Tournament where they had 90 minutes to make up a newscast and they finished in third place.

Can they beat Emmy-award winning Pete Christy? Watch the videos below of Pete's Sportscast and Frenship's Sportscast and vote for your favorite. Voting closes Monday, April 14th and then watch I Beat Pete on Wednesday, April 16th at 10pm to see who wins!