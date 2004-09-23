Food for Thought 8.8

August 9, 2002 at 3:02 AM CDT - Updated October 26 at 3:50 PM

For a complete overview of the Violations see below.

No Critical Violations

Violations

Daybreak Coffee Roasters

4406 C 19th St

First Presbyterian Church

1500 14 th St

Homestead Sr. Center

5401 56 th St

Hope Luthern Church

5700 98th St

Rise N Shine

8001 Quaker

Market Street Retail

3405 50th St
Market Street Coffee Shop

3405 50th St

One Critical Violation

Catholic Diocese of Lubbock

303 Toledo

22

Albertson's(Meat&Seafood)

5402 4th St

25

Subway

4009 19th St

16

Ace Sushi(Market Street)

3405 50th St

9

Albertson's(Grocery&Dairy)

5402 4th St

10

Conference Cafe

3216 4th St

7

Market Street Bakery

3405 50th St

8

McDonalds

4402 50th St

8

Ventura Place

3026 54th St

2

Faith Ala Non

2819 Clovis Rd.

12

Two or More Critical Violations
Buckhorn Saloon

5001 Avenue Q

24,25

Hasting's

320 N. University

17,19

KoKo Inn Club

5201 Avenue Q

21,25

Albertson's Bakery

5402 4th St

9,25

Albertson's Deli

5402 4th St

13,24

Brewer's Meat Market

2323 66th St

8,20

Mickie's Steakhouse

8301 Indiana

7,25

McDonalds

6002 Slide

2,13

Domino's Pizza

5407 4th St

18,23,25

Skooner's

1617 University

2,10

KoKo Inn

5201 Avenue Q

10,22,24

Whataburger

7201 Quaker

8,12,18,25

Long John Silver's

4726 Slide

18,22,24,25

Taco Villa

8212 Indiana

3,7,24

Texas Land&Cattle

7202 Indiana

2,8,25

Burger King

4202 82nd St

2,11,12

Fazoli's

4008 82nd St

2,7,12

66th Street Diner

2323 66th St

2,12,13

Whataburger

8226 University

12,13,20,25

Rooftop Cafe

3300 82nd St

8,11,13,17

Long John Silver's

3415 S. Loop 289

8,13,16,20,26

Robbin's Nest

5202 34th St

2,8,16,20,21

Texas Burritos

5202 34th St

1,2,10,13,16

Quail Ridge

5204 Elgin

7,8

Demerits 5 Points

 Food (Potentially Hazardous) Temperature Requirements Violations Require Immediate Corrective Action

1

 Proper Cooling for Cooked/Prepared Food

2

 Cold Hold (41 Degrees Fahrenheit/45 Degrees Fahrenheit)

3

Hot Hold (140 Degrees Fahrenheit)

4

 Proper Cooking Temperature per PHF

5

 Rapid Reheating Temperature (165 Degrees Fahrenheit in Two Hours)

Demerits 4 Points

 Personnel/Food Handling/Source Requirements Violations Require Immediate Corrective Action to Be Taken

6

 Personnel with Infections Restricted/Excluded

7

 Proper/Adequate Handwashing

8

 Good Hygienic Practice (Eating/Drinking/Smoking/Other)

9

 Approved Source/Labeling

10

 Sound Condition

11

 Proper Handling of Ready-to-Eat Foods (sanitized hands, gloves, utensils)

12

 Cross Contamination of Raw/Cooked Foods/Other Areas

13

 Approved Systems(HACCP Plans/time as Public health Control)

14

 Water Supply - Approved Source/Sufficient Capacity/Hot and Cold Under Pressure

Demerits 3 Points

 Facility and Equipment Requirements Violations Require Immediate Corrective Action, Not to Exceed 10 Days

15

 Equipment Adequate to Maintain Product Temperature

16

Handwash Facilities Adequate and Accessible

17

 Handwash Facilities With Soap and Towels

18

 No Evidence of Insect Contamination

19

 No Evidence of Rodents/Other Animals

20

 Toxic Items Properly Labeled/Stored/Used

21

 Manual Warewashing and Sanitizing at ( ) ppm/temperature

22

 Mechanical Warewashing and Sanitizing at ( ) ppm/temperature

23

 Approved Sewage/Wastewater Disposal System. Proper Disposal

24

 Thermometers Provided/Accurate/Properly Calibrated (2 Degrees Fahrenheit)

25

 Food Contact Surfaces of Equipment and Utensils Clean/Sanitized/Good Repair

26

 Posting of Consumer Advisories (Heimlich chart/Raw Shellfish Warning/Buffet Plate)

27

 Food Establishment Permit