Food for Thought 8.8

For a complete overview of the Violations see below.
No Critical Violations
Violations
|Daybreak Coffee Roasters
4406 C 19th St
|First Presbyterian Church
1500 14 th St
|Homestead Sr. Center
5401 56 th St
|Hope Luthern Church
5700 98th St
|Rise N Shine
8001 Quaker
|Market Street Retail
3405 50th St
|Market Street Coffee Shop
3405 50th St
One Critical Violation
Catholic Diocese of Lubbock
303 Toledo
22
|Albertson's(Meat&Seafood)
5402 4th St
25
|Subway
4009 19th St
16
Ace Sushi(Market Street)
3405 50th St
9
Albertson's(Grocery&Dairy)
5402 4th St
10
Conference Cafe
3216 4th St
7
|Market Street Bakery
3405 50th St
8
|McDonalds
4402 50th St
8
|Ventura Place
3026 54th St
2
|Faith Ala Non
2819 Clovis Rd.
12
Two or More Critical Violations
|Buckhorn Saloon
|
5001 Avenue Q
24,25
|Hasting's
320 N. University
17,19
|KoKo Inn Club
5201 Avenue Q
21,25
|Albertson's Bakery
5402 4th St
9,25
|Albertson's Deli
5402 4th St
13,24
|Brewer's Meat Market
2323 66th St
8,20
|Mickie's Steakhouse
8301 Indiana
7,25
|McDonalds
6002 Slide
2,13
|Domino's Pizza
5407 4th St
18,23,25
|Skooner's
1617 University
2,10
|KoKo Inn
5201 Avenue Q
10,22,24
|Whataburger
7201 Quaker
8,12,18,25
|Long John Silver's
4726 Slide
18,22,24,25
|Taco Villa
8212 Indiana
3,7,24
|Texas Land&Cattle
7202 Indiana
2,8,25
|Burger King
4202 82nd St
2,11,12
|Fazoli's
4008 82nd St
2,7,12
|66th Street Diner
2323 66th St
2,12,13
|Whataburger
8226 University
12,13,20,25
|Rooftop Cafe
3300 82nd St
8,11,13,17
|Long John Silver's
3415 S. Loop 289
8,13,16,20,26
|Robbin's Nest
5202 34th St
2,8,16,20,21
|Texas Burritos
5202 34th St
1,2,10,13,16
|Quail Ridge
5204 Elgin
7,8
Demerits 5 Points
|Food (Potentially Hazardous) Temperature Requirements Violations Require Immediate Corrective Action
1
|Proper Cooling for Cooked/Prepared Food
2
|Cold Hold (41 Degrees Fahrenheit/45 Degrees Fahrenheit)
3
Hot Hold (140 Degrees Fahrenheit)
4
|Proper Cooking Temperature per PHF
5
|Rapid Reheating Temperature (165 Degrees Fahrenheit in Two Hours)
Demerits 4 Points
|Personnel/Food Handling/Source Requirements Violations Require Immediate Corrective Action to Be Taken
6
|Personnel with Infections Restricted/Excluded
7
|Proper/Adequate Handwashing
8
|Good Hygienic Practice (Eating/Drinking/Smoking/Other)
9
|Approved Source/Labeling
10
|Sound Condition
11
|Proper Handling of Ready-to-Eat Foods (sanitized hands, gloves, utensils)
12
|Cross Contamination of Raw/Cooked Foods/Other Areas
13
|Approved Systems(HACCP Plans/time as Public health Control)
14
|Water Supply - Approved Source/Sufficient Capacity/Hot and Cold Under Pressure
Demerits 3 Points
|Facility and Equipment Requirements Violations Require Immediate Corrective Action, Not to Exceed 10 Days
15
|Equipment Adequate to Maintain Product Temperature
16
Handwash Facilities Adequate and Accessible
17
|Handwash Facilities With Soap and Towels
18
|No Evidence of Insect Contamination
19
|No Evidence of Rodents/Other Animals
20
|Toxic Items Properly Labeled/Stored/Used
21
|Manual Warewashing and Sanitizing at ( ) ppm/temperature
22
|Mechanical Warewashing and Sanitizing at ( ) ppm/temperature
23
|Approved Sewage/Wastewater Disposal System. Proper Disposal
24
|Thermometers Provided/Accurate/Properly Calibrated (2 Degrees Fahrenheit)
25
|Food Contact Surfaces of Equipment and Utensils Clean/Sanitized/Good Repair
26
|Posting of Consumer Advisories (Heimlich chart/Raw Shellfish Warning/Buffet Plate)
27
|Food Establishment Permit