Food for Thought Report 8.15

This week it's a Food for Thought of gigantic proportions, as inspectors stepped into the kitchens of 64 Lubbock restaurants. What they found makes for a long list of Top and Low Performers. Let's chow down on all kinds of grub in this edition of Food for Thought.
We start at the United at 2630 Parkway Drive where we find two Top Performances under the same roof. The retail side and the meat market both get perfect scores.
Then it's over to the Burger King inside Covenant at 3525 19th St. where inspectors found zero critical violations.
Hot tamale! Pedro's Tamales at 8207 Highway 87 is another Top Performer with no critical violations.
Dimba's at 421 Frankford is another place that gets a perfect score this time.
If Italian is your thing, then One Guy's is the place. Located at 1019 University, they also get a Top Performing certificate.
It's where some people might like to start their day with a hearty breakfast. The Breakfast Bar at the La Quinta Inn at 4115 Brownfield Highway is a Food for Thought Top Performer.
The Top Performances continue at Market Street at 3405 50th St. is where we find five perfect scores under the same roof. The grill, deli, pizza and pasta bar, meat market and fish market all receive zero critical violations.
Another smooth operation by Smoothie King at 4210 82nd Street. They get a perfect score and that makes them a Top Performer.
Now on to the first of our three Low Performers this time. Wienerschnitzel at 1202 50th St. is where inspectors found four critical violations. Violations including:
- A coolers that did not have thermometers.
- Mold was found inside an ice maker. Food contact surfaces must be kept clean.
- Some ready to eat foods were not date marked and a reach in cooler was found holding at a temperature of 49.6 degrees. Cooling units must maintain a temperature of 45 degrees or cooler.
The owner of Wienerschnitzel told us all critical violations have been corrected.
Next on the list is Jason's Deli at 4001 South Loop 289. Inspectors found four critical violations.
- Improper cold hold of potentially hazardous food products. Coleslaw and spaghetti salad were found at 55 degrees, cold foods must be kept at 41 to 45 degrees or cooler.
- There was improper re-heating of potentially hazardous food products. Products were not reaching 165 degrees.
- An employee was found to be chewing gum during food preparation.
- Thermometers were provided, but were not accurate.
Other violations included food contact surfaces that were cracked and chipped, a floor in a freezer that was heavily soiled, heavily rusted racks in the dish room and flies inside the facility.
The manager at Jason's Deli told us all critical violations have been corrected. The report states that as well.
This weeks last Low Performer is the International House of Pancakes at 3911 South Loop 289. Inspectors found six critical violations. Violations including:
- Employees drinking from open glasses and employees eating on the wait staff line.
- There was improper handling of ready to eat foods. Wait staff and cooks were not using gloves or hand sanitizer to handle ready to eat foods.
- There was cross contamination potential. Cooked food was put in with ready to eat ham, and there was improper food storage in a walk-in unit. Raw beef was stored with ready to eat food.
- A hand sink was not accessible due to coffee pitchers. A hand sink on the wait staff line had no paper towels and a hand sink in the kitchen was not properly dispensing paper towels.
- Toxic items were not being properly stored--a spray bottle was stored on a shelf with clean dishes.
Other violations included improper thawing of sausage, heavily soiled floors and cutting boards, flies in the dining area, a date marking system that was not being maintained, and utensils that were not being protected during storage.
The manager at IHOP had no comment, the inspection report shows that all critical violations were corrected on site.