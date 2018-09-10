Sharon Hibner Maines

In 2017, Sharon was recognized by Texas Tech University’s College of Media and Communications as an Outstanding Alumni. Sharon also served for 12 years on the Lubbock-Cooper Independent School District Board of Trustees. She has dedicated years of service to students and has been honored with many awards and recognition. She spent several years tutoring students in reading on the junior high level. She has been recognized as Volunteer of the Year and honored by the Texas Classroom Teachers Association. She also was given the Superintendent of the Year award for her service to Lubbock-Cooper ISD. In January 2011, Sharon was honored by the Texas State Classroom Teachers Association as the best broadcaster in the state of Texas who covers Educational issues.