Born: Takoma Park, Maryland/Residences: Maryland, New Jersey, Texas/Graduate: Lake Highlands High School- Dallas, TX/Graduate: Texas Tech University, Lubbock, Texas
Sharon Maines anchors our No. 1 rated morning show, Daybreak Today and is the Executive Producer of the show.
Sharon (Hibner) Maines began her television career her sophomore year at Texas Tech University in Lubbock. She worked at Lubbock’s CBS affiliate for seven years as Anchor of the 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. newscasts. She Produced both shows and was News Director for three years.
Sharon then moved to the ABC affiliate in Lubbock where she worked for seven years. During that time, Sharon was the Anchor for the 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. newscasts and was the Producer of both shows.
Sharon left television after 14 years and joined the corporate world as a Consumer Affairs specialist and Commercial Spokesperson for Furr's Supermarkets, Inc. She stayed with Furr's for seven years. Then, in 1995, Sharon returned to Lubbock television to become KCBD-TV's morning show and noon news anchor. (In October 2015, Sharon was promoted to Executive Producer of DayBreak Today changing her schedule to work overnights so she went off the noon news.) Sharon was anxious to join a morning news program since both of her boys were in school and this afforded her afternoons and evenings to spend with them and travel to their sporting and school events. Daybreak Today airs from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. each weekday morning.
Sharon is married to musician and former Lubbock County Commissioner, Kenny Maines. (www.kennymaines.com) They have two sons.
Her oldest son Brian is a 2005 graduate of Texas Tech University. He is a Realtor with Keller Williams. ( bmaines@kw.com). Brian also is the owner/instructor at Make Some Noise Drum Lessons and is in the worship band at First Baptist Church in Lubbock. Brian is the proud father of two daughters.
Younger son, Jeremy is a 2007 graduate of the University of Texas (Austin) with an Architecture Design Degree. Jeremy is a Senior Project Manager for JLL, an investment management company. He also is the owner of JM & Co. (www.jeremymaines.com), a design and project management company based in Los Angeles/San Francisco, CA. Jeremy is married to Katie Harris Maines (2007 UT grad). Katie is Director of Innovations with VISA in San Francisco. They have one child.
In 2017, Sharon was recognized by Texas Tech University’s College of Media and Communications as an Outstanding Alumni. Sharon also served for 12 years on the Lubbock-Cooper Independent School District Board of Trustees. She has dedicated years of service to students and has been honored with many awards and recognition. She spent several years tutoring students in reading on the junior high level. She has been recognized as Volunteer of the Year and honored by the Texas Classroom Teachers Association. She also was given the Superintendent of the Year award for her service to Lubbock-Cooper ISD. In January 2011, Sharon was honored by the Texas State Classroom Teachers Association as the best broadcaster in the state of Texas who covers Educational issues.
