First Freeze Official Promotion Rules

2. Eligibility . No purchase necessary to enter or win . This promotion is open only to legal U.S. residents of Texas, who are 18 years of age or older at the time of entry, and who reside in NewsChannel 11’s designated viewing area: Parmer, Castro, Swisher, Briscoe, Hall, Bailey, Lamb, Hale, Floyd, Motley, Cottle, Cochran, Hockley, Lubbock, Crosby, Dickens, King, Yoakum, Terry, Lynn, Garza, Kent, Gaines, Dawson, Borden, and Scurry, who are 18 years of age or older at the time of entry, who are 18 years of age or older at the time of entry. Employees and immediate family members of employees of Raycom Media, Inc., KCBD-TV, Yates Flooring Center, and their respective parent companies, affiliates, subsidiaries, agents, and their advertising and production agencies are not eligible to participate in this promotion. Previous winners are no longer eligible. Only one entry per individual will be accepted. If multiple entries are found, all will be disqualified.