Man indicted for New Year’s Eve stabbing near 34th, Slide Road

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Richard Basquez has been indicted by a grand jury on a charge of aggravated assault causing bodily injury with a deadly weapon after stabbing a man in the neck on December 31, 2018.
Lubbock Police were called to a fight between neighbors on New Year’s Eve in the 5000 block of 35th Street.
Police say when they arrived they found a man identified as Anthony Nunez inside a home with a stab wound to his neck.
A police report says officers spoke with another man, 38-year-old Richard Basquez, outside the home.
Basquez, who was cleaning blood off his hands while speaking with officers, told police he and Nunez had been in a fight.
Police then arrested Basquez and booked him into the Lubbock County Detention Center for aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury. He was also charged with criminal mischief.
Nunez was taken by ambulance to UMC with serious injuries.
