Teen dies in Lamesa crash, 6 family members hospitalized

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Several injured juveniles have been taken to the hospital after seven family members were involved in a one-vehicle rollover accident on Sunday morning.

Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety say a 16-year-old male died in the crash.

Five other juveniles and one adult were taken to UMC in Lubbock, all with serious injuries. DPS says a 16-year-old female was driving the vehicle and was the only one wearing a seatbelt.

The adult passenger has been identified as 50-year-old Rudy Salazar of Colorado Springs, CO.

The accident happened shortly after 7 a.m., three miles north of Lamesa on Highway 87.

The vehicle was traveling southbound when the driver lost control and the vehicle overturned.

