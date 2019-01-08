LFR warns of scammers pretending to raise funds for firefighters

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Officials with the Lubbock Fire Department are warning the public of a scam going around.
Officials say there is an individual calling the citizens of Lubbock asking for monetary donations for Lubbock Fire Rescue.
“Please do not be fooled by this. It is a scam and is not affiliated with Lubbock Fire Rescue or the City of Lubbock.”
If you feel you are a victim of this scam, you are urged to call the Lubbock Police Department at 806-775-2865.
