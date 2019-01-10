Ironman 70.3 race scheduled for Saturday in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - For the first time the Ironman 70.3 will take place throughout Lubbock, which marks a move from its usual location in Buffalo Springs Lake. This will be a two-day event that will take place throughout the city.
The Ironman 70.3 Lubbock, which is organized by the World Triathlon Corporation, will take place Saturday with a 1.2 mile swim in the Historic Dunbar Lake, a 56-mile out and back bike ride from inside Lubbock to southeast of Ransom Canyon and a 13.1-mile run through the Texas Tech campus.
“The Lubbock Ironman 70.3 Triathlon is a fantastic event to bring to our city, and will give us the chance to show-off Lubbock on a national platform,” Dan Pope, Lubbock mayor, said in the 70.3 Lubbock website. “Athletes from all over the Country will be able to compete against the best, while also learning that Lubbock is a thriving city with so much to offer.”
Some of the courses are subject to change but about 4-6 weeks before the event a course will be finalized, which will also allow spectators to watch as athletes compete. This is a national competition and anyone is allowed to compete; entry fees range from $175 to $375, depending on the date of registration.
Registration information can be found on the 70.3 Lubbock website and other dates for triathlons can be found here. The City of Lubbock will also have a live map with real-time data that will provide road closure updates on Sunday. Here is the link for that map.
"I look forward to this event, and appreciate the Mayor’s Fitness Council in their efforts to have the Ironman 70.3 Triathlon in Lubbock this year,” Pope said in the website.
