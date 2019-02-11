Lubbock man wanted for murder of homeless military veteran arrested in Abilene

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Abilene police have arrested a man wanted by Lubbock police for information regarding a murder in February in Lubbock.
The Metro Special Crimes Unit in Lubbock was searching for 38-year-old Michael Anthony Jimenez, who is now charged in the death of 51-year-old Cristino Gil Ortiz. Ortiz, an Army Veteran, was found deceased in his Lakeview Apartment on February 1, 2019.
Investigators believe Jimenez may have information about Ortiz’s death. Like Ortiz, Jimenez is known to be homeless and has ties to the Amarillo area.
Ortiz was known to be homeless and was provided housing by Vetstar at Lakeview Apartments in the 2100 block of 38th Street. He began living in apartment unit #5 around November of 2018 and is the last known person to live there. Ortiz was also known to live in the Amarillo area for several years.
At this time, the circumstances surrounding Ortiz’ death are unclear. The time of death is also unknown, but detectives believe his death occurred sometime in November.
Jimenez is currently in the Taylor County Detention Center on a murder charge, with a bond of $150,000.
