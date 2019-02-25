Anthony Zane Puente indicted, charged with intoxication manslaughter following deadly crash

UPDATE: Puente was indicted by a Lubbock grand jury on Tuesday, Nov. 5, charged with intoxication manslaughter.
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - One person is dead, one person is in the hospital and another in police custody after a two-vehicle crash reported around 9 p.m. Sunday near 13th Street and Slide Road.
Accident investigators were on the scene last night and shut down the intersection for a short while after a crash between a pickup truck and car, according to the Lubbock Police Department. The two people in the car were taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
The front passenger of the car, 19-year-old Sarah Dearmond was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
Police have arrested 20-year-old Anthony Puente on a charge of intoxication manslaughter, according to LPD. An investigation into the crash found Puente was traveling north on Slide in his pickup and hit the car as it was coming from the west.
Puente has also been charged with intoxication assault and possession of marijuana.
LPD is continuing the investigation into this crash.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.