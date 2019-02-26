Buddy Holly Hall set for completion in 2020

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - If you drive by Downtown Lubbock’s Buddy Holly Hall often, you can see the progress being made. A construction team of nearly 300 workers are responsible for that progress, and hope to present the hall to Lubbock in less than a year and a half.
“We’re going to be on the cover of every architectural magazine in the country, I believe, for how really cool this staircase is," explains Tim Collins, Chairman of the board for the Lubbock Entertainment and Preforming Arts Association.
That staircase is one that has been designed in the shape of an ellipse, which means, “It’s larger at the second floor and the third floor then it is at the bottom. It’s a great architectural feature that we’re really excited about," says Collins.
The smaller theater sits 425 people, and will be partially used by LISD after they agreed not to build a theater of their own, and use the Hall. “By coming together we were able to save our school district and our tax payers some money and give them an experience that is probably could have done or wanted to do on their own.”
The larger theater will hold 2,200 people. Both will be a NC-15, which is the best, and highest, noise criterion level possible for theaters.
“Because of the construction of our big theater, this small theater will also be an NC-15, so our school district children will have the opportunity to perform in a hall that is of the same quality as The Lincoln Center or The Kennedy Center, so it’s going to be a really great learning experience for our students to perform here.”
The Hall is currently being paid for by fundraising.
“Fundraising to date is about 105 million dollars," explains Collins. “We have a budget of 154, we have a lending agreement with 10 of our local banks here in town to help us get through construction phase of this as we continue to do the fundraising.... So far we haven’t drawn on our loan yet, we’ve got it in place to ensure that we can finish, but our funding keeps coming in and we have not had to draw on that loan. So it’s in place but maybe we fund it all next week or next month, its just depends on who calls us or who we get the right phone call to that’s going to step in but so far we’ve been able to do it without going through the banks.”
Another important part of the building will be a loading dock with three truck bays. “Lion King is a 30 truck show, so you got 30 18-wheeler’s that roll into town and 30 that have to load up when they move, and they want to be very efficient so having three dock doors there was critical to these bigger shows when they come in.”
All of which will hopefully draw in more people, and businesses to the downtown area.
“This building while it’s going to be beautiful and it’s going to be exciting, the best thing about it is that it will bring people downtown… once they’re here all the other things that we look for will come behind it. We’ll have restaurants and we’ll have shopping and we’ll have all the things that invigorate this area and bring it back to life.”
