Tickets on sale for Maines Brothers Memorial Day concert, dance

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Tickets are on sale for a Memorial Day concert and dance featuring The Maines Brothers Band that will take place at 7:30 p.m. May 25 inside the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center Exhibit Hall.
All original members of the band will be back together for the concert, playing songs such as “Break the Fall” and “Amarillo Highway.” Members of the band include Lloyd Maines, Steve Maines, Kenny Maines, Donnie Maines, Jerry Brownlow, Richard Bowden and Cary Banks.
A special guest for the event includes Terri Hendrix. The concert will also feature La Tronda Moyers, sister to the Maines brothers.
Tickets can be found through Select-A-Seat Lubbock. That link can be found here.
