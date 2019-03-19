Rain Gauge Giveaway 2019 Winners

By Kembra Gerner | March 18, 2019 at 11:00 PM CDT - Updated May 16 at 3:47 PM

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

2019 Rain Gauge Giveaway Daily Winners will be announced and listed here beginning April 3rd, 2019.

Tune in to the 10pm news every night beginning April 3rd to see if you’ve been selected as a daily winner!

Adam Ponce Of Lubbock

Allen Manley Of Lubbock

Amanda Boger Of Plainview

Angel Hernandez Of Levelland

Anita Patel Of Lubbock

Anna Franklin Of Lubbock

Belinda Byrd Of Post

Beverly Wood Of Smyer

Brenda Alderson Of Lubbock

Callie Palma Of Levelland

Cheryl Jones Of Lubbock

Craig Harris Of Wolfforth

Dave Webb Of Lubbock

David Mock Of Slaton

Debbie Long Of Slaton

Dennis Phillips Of Lubbock

Edwin Livengood Of Lubbock

Fred Gibson Of Lubbock

Freddie Rainwater Of Slaton

Glynda Patton Of Plainview

Harriet Richardson Of Lubbock

Harvey Mcclanahan Of Littlefield

Jackie Johnson Of Lubbock

Jane Pruitt Of Floydada

Janet Cooper Of Olton

Jennifer Gossett Of Slaton

Jenny Mcdaniel Of Wolfforth

Jordan Minjares Of Lubbock

Juan Marinez Of Lubbock

Kathryn Brightbill Of Abernathy

Kathryn Overstreet Of Floydada

Kendrick Conde Of Lamesa

Lori Evans Of Lubbock

Myrna McCausland Of Lubbock

Norma Salazar Of Lubbock

Olivia Aviles Of Plainview

Patricia Roberts Of Lubbock

Paula Womack Of Wilson

Phyllis Dial Of Denver City

Ricky Hollis Of Lubbock

Ruth Vandiver Of Muleshoe

Sarah Ryan Of Lubbock

Shannon Mele Of Wolfforth

Sharon Redden Of Lubbock

Sherry Thomas Of Lubbock

Sue Lankford Of Lubbock

Sunny Coffey Of Plainview

Tori Elliot Of Lubbock

Tyler Travis Of Shallowater

Walter Bell Of Lubbock

