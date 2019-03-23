Universal Underwriters sue Bart Reagor, wife for more than $2.4 Million

UPDATE: The Reagors filed an objection to the Plaintiff’s Reply Brief in this case on June 25, 2020, saying in part, “This is not a simple case where a debtor simply stopped making payments on a note. Rather, it appears there are multiple, shifting, interrelated moving parts. If the Court is going to permit this late filing with no supporting documentation, it is only fair and just that the Reagors be entitled to review the records he has relied upon and to take his limited deposition.”