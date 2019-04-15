DPS increases reward, seeks leads in 1993 Hockley County cold case

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in solving the 1993 disappearance of Stephane Meeks Henderson, and an increased reward of up to $6,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible if the tip is received before the next featured Texas Rangers cold case is announced. (A $3,000 reward for information leading to an arrest is routinely offered on all cases on the Texas Rangers Unsolved Homicides website.)
Henderson was 21-years-old when she went missing from her home in Levelland, Texas, on Nov. 27, 1993. She had called her grandmother to come pick her up at the house, but Henderson was gone when her grandmother arrived. Stephane’s husband, Ricky Don Henderson, told authorities she had left with friends from Hobbs, New Mexico.
Henderson has not been seen since this day in November 1993. She would be 46-years-old today. The Texas Rangers are asking for the public’s help for any information that will lead them to evidence in this case or information that will help solve this crime.
A man named as a person of interest in the murder of 20-year-old Jeannie Quinn in April 2018 is also a person of interest in the Stephane Meeks Henderson missing person case.
Stephanie was last seen in Levelland, Texas on November 27, 1993. She had an argument with her husband, Ricky Don Henderson, that day. Stephanie called her grandmother to say she was leaving. Her grandmother went to Stephanie's home, but by the time she got there, Stephanie was already gone.
Ricky claims she was picked up by some female friends from Hobbs, New Mexico. Stephanie left all of her personal belongings, including her purse and her only pair of shoes, behind at her home when she vanished. Her disappearance was not reported for several weeks because her family believed she was staying with her friends in New Mexico.
Then Stephanie’s grandmother received a typed letter supposedly from Stephanie which stated she was living in Hobbs. However, the letter was postmarked Lubbock, Texas, and when Stephane’s grandmother noticed this she became suspicious and contacted police.
Foul play is suspected in Stephanie’s disappearance. Investigators interviewed the friends who supposedly took her to Hobbs, and they all said they did not pick her up.
In 2004, police tested a hair of Stephanie’s against the saliva on the envelope flap of the letter that was sent to her grandmother. The saliva was not Stephanie’s and the DNA was male, not a female. Ricky is considered a possible suspect in his wife’s disappearance, but has not been charged in connection with it. Stephanie’s case remains unsolved.
To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters must provide information to authorities by calling the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477). All tips are anonymous.
Individuals also can submit information through the Texas Rangers cold case website or by contacting us at 1-800-346-3243 (DPS Missing Persons Hotline).
The DPS Texas Rangers Unsolved Homicides website provides information on more than 75 cases in an effort to help garner public interest in unsolved or “cold cases.” Texas Crime Stoppers offers rewards (funded by the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division and administered by DPS) of up to $3,000 for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible for any Rangers cold case listed on the website. For more information, visit the Texas Rangers cold case website.
As part of a DPS public awareness program, one case from the Texas Ranger Unsolved Crimes Investigation (Cold Case) Program will be featured bi-monthly in an effort to generate new investigative leads and bring attention to these cold cases. The Texas Crime Stoppers reward is increased up to $6,000 for the featured case in hopes that the higher reward money will generate additional tips. The higher reward amount will only be paid if the tip is submitted before the next case is featured.
The Texas Ranger Unsolved Crimes Investigation Program was created to assist Texas law enforcement agencies investigating unsolved murders or violent serial crimes. Since there is no statute of limitations for the offense of murder, investigators pursue these cases to a successful resolution or until no viable leads remain.
