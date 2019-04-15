DPS increases reward, seeks leads in 1993 Hockley County cold case

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in solving the 1993 disappearance of Stephane Meeks Henderson, and an increased reward of up to $6,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible if the tip is received before the next featured Texas Rangers cold case is announced. (A $3,000 reward for information leading to an arrest is routinely offered on all cases on the Texas Rangers Unsolved Homicides website.)