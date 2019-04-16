Bart Reagor, wife deny $2.4 million breach of contract complaint

The documents filed today say: As a result of the bankruptcy, Defendant Bart Reagor, and his co-owner Rick Dykes, caused the debtor entities to hire and seek approval of the employment of an independent Chief Restructuring Officer, BlackBriar Advisors, LLC (the “CRO”). Defendant Bart Reagor has been unable to undertake the necessary analysis of information that has to be obtained through and with approval of the CRO, who has been solely focused upon the reorganization efforts of the debtor entities. In effect, Defendant Bart Reagor is in the position of not having access to much information of the companies he owns as he cannot distract the CRO from the reorganization efforts. Because of the focus on the reorganization efforts, Defendants have been unable to obtain sufficient information relating to this litigation, and therefore reserve the right to assert potential counterclaims, to supplement and amended this answer and the affirmative defenses, and to assert any other grounds to deny any recovery to Plaintiff or to add any cross-claim and/or third-party claim.