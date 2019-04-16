Lubbock man sentenced to 40 years for aggravated robbery after shooting vehicle burglary victim

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - 18-year-old Ruben Arguijo has been sentenced to 40 years in prison on a charge of aggravated robbery following a vehicle break-in and shooting that occurred in late 2018.
On October 8, 2018, Lubbock police responded to a call about a vehicle burglary in the 5000 block of 70th Street.
When they arrived they found one man being treated by EMS for a gunshot wound. They spoke to the man’s girlfriend who said he woke her up and told her to call police when he saw Arguijo and two others walking in front of his house on security cameras, believing they intended to break in to his car.
The man went outside to confront the people as his girlfriend spoke to police dispatch. The vehicle listed in the police report was parked in front of the shop adjacent to the man’s home.
The man tried to prevent Arguijo and the others from leaving the scene. His girlfriend told police the perpetrators made threatening statements towards the vehicle owner.
While they were arguing, the girlfriend reported she heard what sounded like a gunshot. The man yelled to her that he’d been shot as Arguijo and the others escaped in the vehicle.
They were pulled over and arrested a short time later.
Arguijo has been sentenced to 40 years in a TDCJ facility.
