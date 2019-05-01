Foggy early, sunny afternoon

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Storms are well east of the KCBD viewing area this morning, giving much of the area a mild start to the day. Moisture remains, however, and patchy fog is dropping visibility to near zero in some spots on the South Plains, mainly north and east of Lubbock this morning. Fog will linger through mid-morning east of the Caprock.
A mild start to the day with lows in the 50s and a warm afternoon with highs in the 80s, a few spots may flirt with 90 degrees.
Thunderstorms, possibly severe, are possible late Wednesday. The primary threat will be large hail, but damaging wind gusts also are possible.
A cold front tonight means a cooler Thursday and Friday morning, with a slight chance of storms Thursday - mainly eastern areas - and a chance of more widespread storms and rain Friday. Highs both days will generally be in the 70s.
A slight chance of storms and rain remain in our weekend outlook.
