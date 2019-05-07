KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Phoenix

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Meet Phoenix, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Phoenix has been with LAS since March.
He is a 1-year-old pitbull-heeler mix with a big, bubbly personality. He also a pair of big ears to match that personality.
All of Phoenix’s adoption fees for Tuesday, May 7, have been waved. More general pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here.
