Savannah officer shot, killed responding to robbery call

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The officer killed Saturday night in Savannah has been identified as Sgt. Kelvin Ansari, a 10-year veteran of the Savannah Police Department.
Sgt. Ansari, Officer Douglas Thomas, and the suspect were involved in a shooting Saturday, May 11 near the 2300 block of Bull Street in Savannah. Officer Thomas has been treated and released.
The suspect, who has been identified as Edward Fuller III, was also taken to a local hospital. According to a tweet from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, he has died.
A news release from the GBI said that officers responded to the area around 8:10 p.m. to follow up on a robbery call after a person claimed they were robbed leaving the Boyz II Men barbershop on Bull Street. According to police, Fuller stole money and other items before striking the victim with a weapon.
Officers began their investigation after they arrived on scene. At the time, the suspect was thought to have left the area, but he was in a nearby vehicle.
Sgt. Ansari and the second officer unknowingly walked near Fuller’s vehicle, unaware that he was inside. According to the GBI, Fuller exited the vehicle and fired shots at both officers. He then fled into the backyard of a nearby home.
Other officers were able to locate Fuller, who exited an outdoor shed with his gun raised, according to the GBI. One officer fired his weapon, striking Fuller. Fuller’s gun was found to have been stolen.
During a news conference Sunday, May 12, Chief Minter said they lost a great man who spent most of his life protecting the streets of Savannah following a distinguished military career.
“We lost a husband, we lost a father, we lost a leader," Chief Minter said.
Mayor Eddie DeLoach also spoke, saying that Sgt. Ansari paid the ultimate price.
“Our community owes this man and all the men and women who wear the badge their depth of gratitude. I’ve spoken to the officer’s widow and his family and I have assured them that I, the aldermen, and the entire city will do whatever we can to ease her pain as we mourn this loss together," Mayor DeLoach said.
The body of Sgt. Ansari was transported from Memorial Health to the GBI Crime Lab on Mohawk Street with full honors.
The GBI will continue their investigation. Once it is complete, it will be handed over to the Chatham County District Attorney’s Office.
Sgt. Ansari was among four Savannah Police Department employees honored by the Exchange Club last July, where he was awarded Detective of the Year. He was promoted to the rank of sergeant last August.
Gray Television affiliates report that Ansari was a Charlotte, NC native before moving to Georgia and graduating high school in the late 1980s in Early County, GA. The Early County school board confirmed his high school graduation to sister-station WALB.
Ansari spent 21 years in the Army before beginning a career with the SPD in 2009.
A public memorial has been set up outside SPD Headquarters on Habersham Street. A brief memorial ceremony was held at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 13.
