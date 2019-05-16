Carlos Martinez found guilty of striking 3 officers with vehicle

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock County jury has found 34-year-old Carlos Martinez guilty of aggravated assault of a peace officer after he hit three police officers with his vehicle. The court is currently in the sentencing phase and Martinez is expected to be sentenced on Friday.
The incident started at the Del Estrado Apartments in the 3200 block of 62nd Street around 1:15 p.m. on Thursday, April 6, 2017.
Officials say Martinez was evicted from his apartment on Wednesday, April 5, 2017 and was picking up his belongings when he got into an argument with another resident and officers were called to the scene.
Police say Martinez would not comply with the officers’ demands to get out of his vehicle. Officers tazed Martinez, and as they were standing near the SUV, he began driving in reverse. One officer was able to grab a child in the front passenger seat and pull him to safety, but three officers were injured as the vehicle reversed.
Officers then fired multiple shots at the SUV. Martinez continued backing up, crashed into a police Tahoe and then drove away from the scene.
LPD officials say Martinez put the SUV in drive and started driving toward Officer Donovan Powell, who was lying on the ground, Officer Powell was struck by the vehicle, but they say he was able to jump out of the way before being run over.
First responders classified his injuries as serious because they feared broken bones or internal injuries, but he was released from the hospital the same day. Officer Mark Ellison suffered moderate injuries. Officer Saul Garay suffered minor injuries. The other two officers were also released from the hospital on the same day of the incident.
A short time after the incident, the suspect's vehicle was found abandoned in an alleyway near 73rd and Joliet Ave.
The manhunt continued Thursday and carried over into Friday.
On the morning of Friday, April 7, 2017, before 9 a.m., police began searching in the 3400 block of 73rd Street. Patrol officers, K9 units, mounted patrol, SWAT and detectives converged in the area of 73rd and Indiana.
Police say Martinez went into several businesses in that area on Thursday night and Friday morning, asking to use a phone to make calls.
Martinez was captured near 74th and Joliet on late Friday afternoon.
Police say a citizen called around 4:30 p.m. to say she saw Martinez in an alley between 73rd and 74th Street near Joliet.
Officers nearby responded and arrested Martinez without incident. He appeared dehydrated and was taken to the hospital for medical clearance. He has been in the Lubbock County Detention Center since his arrest.
