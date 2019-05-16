Hotel Motel Association says Lubbock hotels are filling up for weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It’s Texas Tech commencement weekend, which means families are coming in from all over and they need a place to stay.
Nearly 4,000 students will be walking the stage between Friday and Saturday.
Rob Meyer is the President of the Lubbock Hotel Motel Association and owner of two Lubbock hotels, the Arbor Hotel and Conference Center along with the Arbor Inn and Suites and says over 90 percent of all Lubbock hotels are booked.
He adds that this weekend is generally the biggest weekend for hotels as far as revenue. Other events that make the cut are regional track meets, premiere baseball, and other big sporting events. And, there are still rooms available for last minute visitors for graduation.
"You'll find rooms...you're going look for anywhere from 300 to 500 dollars depending on where it is inside the city."
There's lots of decisions to be made this weekend Rob explained.
"[There’s the] location of property… how am I going to get to the campus? Where do I park when I get to the campus… what door do I go in? Is it open seating?"
But he says finding a hotel has been more easy than ever before in Lubbock…
"From 2015 to 2018, 17 new hotels opened up.”
Rob says that gives Lubbock a grand total of 71 hotels.
"Lubbock's economy is doing great. There's a lot of things happening in this city. Texas Tech- the big, huge driver- behind that. You know.. medical… we have one of the best medical schools in the country…."
He says these are just some of the things driving the economy here in Lubbock. He said Lubbock is on the right track and now he’s just waiting for rooms to keep filling up.
