Texico school: Missing 9-year-old found safe

Texico school: Missing 9-year-old found safe
By Jacob Helker | May 16, 2019 at 5:05 AM CDT - Updated May 16 at 1:00 PM

TEXICO, New Mex. (KFDA) - Texico Public schools announced Thursday morning that a missing 9-year-old girl was found safe after being reported missing on Wednesday.

Roberta is SAFE💕 Your prayers are powerful. Thank you to all of those who searched endlessly!

Posted by Texico Municipal Schools on Thursday, May 16, 2019

The school posted the announcement on their Facebook page around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday morning.

Roberta Manzanales went missing Wednesday around 3:45 p.m. walking eastbound away from Texico Elementary School.

Authorities have not yet released word on where the child was or if she was found in the company of anyone else.

Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.