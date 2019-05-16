Texico school: Missing 9-year-old found safe

TEXICO, New Mex. (KFDA) - Texico Public schools announced Thursday morning that a missing 9-year-old girl was found safe after being reported missing on Wednesday.
The school posted the announcement on their Facebook page around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday morning.
Roberta Manzanales went missing Wednesday around 3:45 p.m. walking eastbound away from Texico Elementary School.
Authorities have not yet released word on where the child was or if she was found in the company of anyone else.
