Red Raiders to play in Madison Square Garden for third straight season

NEW YORK (Texas Tech Athletics) - The Texas Tech basketball team is heading back to New York next season where the Red Raiders will play Louisville in the Jimmy V Classic.
The 2019 Jimmy V Men’s Classic – in its 25th year – will include Indiana, Louisville, Texas Tech and UConn. The annual doubleheader will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 10 with the Huskies facing the Hoosiers, and the Cardinals taking on the Red Raiders. Both matchups will be played at Madison Square Garden in New York City, on ESPN.
Texas Tech will be playing in the Jimmy V Classic for the first time and will matchup against Louisville for the first time history. The Red Raiders are coming off a historic season where they advanced to the NCAA Championship final, won the Big 12 Conference regular-season championship and had the winningest season in program history with 31 victories.
Tech will be playing at Madison Square Garden for the third straight season after also playing Seton Hall in 2017 and Duke last season. The Red Raiders have also announced a trip to Las Vegas where they will play in the Continental Tire Las Vegas Invitational.
