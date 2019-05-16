FIRST ALERT: Hail, high winds, tornado chances Friday night

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Warm, windy and humid today on the South Plains. We are still anticipating changes tomorrow with the return of severe storms to parts of the region.
A First Alert Weather Day remains in effect from late afternoon into early Saturday morning. Storms may develop near and east of Interstate 27 in mid to late afternoon and then progress to the east. Some of the storms will be capable of large hail, possible tornado development and high winds with heavy rain.
The threat greatest along and east of the caprock, particularly in the southeast regions after midnight on Friday. Storms will continue in the east and southeast areas from evening through early Saturday.
By mid day Saturday storms should be out of the area and moving toward the central Texas area which widespread severe weather may be possible on Saturday.
Behind the rain the temps on the South Plains will be slightly cooler and the winds will be strong and dry from the west to southwest at 20-30 mph. Winds will diminish some on Sunday, then increase again next week.
By Monday the chance of severe storms will return once again to our area.
