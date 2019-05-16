Wes Kittley named Big 12 Men’s Track Coach of the Year

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - For the second straight year and for the third time in the last six years, Texas Tech Director of Track & Field and Cross Country Wes Kittley was named the Big 12 Conference Men's Coach of the Year.
Kittley was honored with the award just days after the Red Raiders won the Big 12 Men's Outdoor Championships.
The last three times that they have won the outdoor conference titles have resulted in the recognition as the top coach in the Big 12.
This past weekend, the Red Raiders won their second-straight outdoor trophy - their fourth straight conference trophy including indoor.
Kittley and the rest of the Red Raiders are entering tough workouts this weekend before departing for the NCAA West Preliminary in Sacramento, next week.
The regional meet will take place on May 23-25.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.