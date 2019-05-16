Where is Jarrett Culver in latest NBA Mock Drafts?

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The lottery is set, and the count down is on for the upcoming NBA Draft.
As of right now, we are exactly five weeks away from the draft taking place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
With the draft being so close, the question in the KCBD Newsroom was - where will Jarrett Culver land?
So, here are all of the latest mock drafts...
- NBC Sports: No. 4 Los Angeles Lakers
- NBA Draft Net: No. 7 Chicago Bulls
- Sam Smiths Post-Lottery NBA Mock Draft: No. 8 Atlanta Hawks
- CBS Sports: No. 5 Cleveland Cavaliers
- BusinessInsider.com: No. 5 Cleveland Cavaliers
- Tankathon.com: No. 4 Los Angeles Lakers
- 24/7 Sports: No. 6 Phoenix Suns
- Bleacher Report: No. 11 Minnesota Timberwolves
Right now, Jarrett Culver is taking part in the 2019 NBA Draft Combine in Chicago, IL.
The Combine will run Wed, May 15 2019 - Sun, May 19, 2019.
