Changes in severe outlook

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Severe storms are possible, even likely for some of the viewing area, late today. However, data arriving this morning continues to shift the greatest threat southeast - but still in the KCBD viewing area. I have more on the changes in the story that follows and updated graphics in the accompanying video.
The part of the viewing area at greatest risk is the far southeastern corner, including the areas around Gail and Snyder, where a moderate (enhanced) risk is indicated. To the west and north of that, roughly the southeastern third or so of the KCBD viewing area, east of a line that approximately runs from just east of Seminole to Brownfield, to just east of Lubbock and Floydada, to near Matador and Childress where a low (slight) risk is indicated. Elsewhere, to the west of that area, the severe threat is considered marginal or nearly non-existent.
The time most likely for storms is late this evening and overnight, with any severe weather expected to be east of the viewing area by sunrise Saturday. A strong cap will be in place today and likely will suppress thunderstorm development through early evening. That said, with the heating expected an isolated storm or two late this afternoon is not out of the question. Any storm that does form - whether late evening, early evening, or even late afternoon - will quickly become severe.
The threats with initial storms will be very large hail, perhaps 2 inches or greater in diameter, and isolated tornadoes, possibly strong. The main threat with later storms will be damaging wind gusts and locally flooding rains. Any of these threats, while lower than others at times, will be possible at any time with a severe storm.
Keep in mind this is the outlook, based on what we know now. Watch for updates, keep an eye and an ear on the weather, and watch and listen for watches and warnings which may be issued. Again, our Weather App and NOAA Weather Radio are some of the best tools to do just that.
If you don't already have our Weather App or haven't updated it recently, download/update it for free using these links:
For iOS https://apple.co/2sevJ4N
For Android https://bit.ly/2IQrALz
Then enable Weather Alert Types (under Settings):
Tap the menu icon in the upper left (three horizontal lines), then Settings, turn on KCBD Alerts. Then tap Weather Alert Types and select the types of weather warnings and watches you want to receive. By the way, you will get a notification (for those selections) even if the app isn't running at the time.
Plus enable Watches and Warnings display in the Interactive Radar:
In the app, open the radar. Tap the menu icon in the lower right (three vertical dots inside a circle), then Alerts, then select the weather warnings and watches you want to see (only visible when there is an active warning or watch in the current radar view you've selected). For example, Tornado/Severe, Winter, or Flood. You can select more than one alert icon. Follow the on-screen prompts. For this feature to work allow our app access to your location (under phone settings). At this point, you can also select "Follow Me" and the app will follow your location without you having to specify one.
Don't pass up your chance to win $1,000, and one of dozens of rain gauges we're giving away, in this year's Rain Gauge Giveaway! The person who submits the guess nearest the actual amount of rain observed at Lubbock Preston Smith Airport from March 3 through June 30th (2014) will receive, from Hartman Roofing, $1,000!
Along with the chance to win $1K, entrants' names will randomly be selected daily to receive a "John said it would" rain gauge. The deadline for entry is April 30th. Don't Delay!
Check out the contest rules and details, as well as submit your guess, at kcbd.com. The deadline for entry is May 30th. Don’t Delay!
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.