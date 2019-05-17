Changes in severe outlook

In the app, open the radar. Tap the menu icon in the lower right (three vertical dots inside a circle), then Alerts, then select the weather warnings and watches you want to see (only visible when there is an active warning or watch in the current radar view you've selected). For example, Tornado/Severe, Winter, or Flood. You can select more than one alert icon. Follow the on-screen prompts. For this feature to work allow our app access to your location (under phone settings). At this point, you can also select "Follow Me" and the app will follow your location without you having to specify one.