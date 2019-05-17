Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

Man found guilty of 2017 assault of 3 police officers, LPD nabs suspected cell phone store robbers and Tech commencement will keep Lubbock busy this weekend

By Michael Cantu | May 17, 2019 at 6:26 AM CDT - Updated May 17 at 6:26 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

This morning on Daybreak Today, A 34-year-old Lubbock man will be sentenced today after he was found guilty of aggravated assault of a peace officer for a 2017 incident.

  • Carlos Martinez was found guilty by a Lubbock County jury Thursday for hitting three police officers with his vehicle after he was evicted from his apartment in the 3200 block of 62nd Street.
  • Dash camera footage showed Martinez take off in his vehicle while officers were trying to arrest him.
  • Read the full story here: Carlos Martinez found guilty of striking 3 officers with vehicle

A second arrest has been made after two separate cell phone store robberies in Lubbock on Tuesday morning.

  • Joseph Lee Jackson a 26-year-old Lubbock man, was arrested and booked Thursday on two counts of aggravated robbery.
  • Police believe Jackson was the person who held up store employees at gunpoint, while another person arrested earlier this week, Byron Whitfield, acted as the get away man and drove the vehicle.
  • Read the full story here: Second arrest made in Lubbock phone store robberies

This weekend traffic will probably be busier than usual around the Texas Tech campus, Indiana Avenue and 19th Street, because of graduation ceremonies.

And this weekend parts of the South Plains may be in for some severe weather.

  • Models ares showing the *potential* for severe weather in the southeastern part of the viewing area, that will more than likely impact Borden, Scurry and Kent counties.
  • Storms have the potential to bring large hail, heavy thunderstorms and the possibility of tornado activity.
  • Stay up-to-date with the latest in weather in the Weather section of the KCBD app and website.

