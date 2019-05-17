Food for Thought: 5/16/19

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It’s a mixed menu in this week’s Food for Thought; we start with the violations at our only low performer.
Tech Cafe at 4631 50th had 14 violations.
- Tomato sauce was moulded. The inspector notes it was held passed the use-by date.
- All foods in a reach-in cooler were thrown out because the ambient temperature was above the safe cold hold of 41 degrees.
- Multiple items in the walk-in cooler didn’t have date marks or were held passed the use-by date.
- Food was sitting on the floor of the walk-in cooler.
- Raw steak was stored over ready-to-eat foods. Ground beef was stored over raw meat. The sugar scoop was dirty.
- A sanitizer solution was at toxic levels. Dirty containers were on a drying rack.
- Cans were dented. This can lead to botulism.
- A drain pipe was pouring onto the floor.
- A gasket was torn on the walk-in cooler. Containers on the drying rack were broken.
- Wet containers were stacked together.
- Single service items were on the floor under the bar.
- Multiple employee’s drinks were not covered or stored in the correct designated spot.
- The trash can in the employee’s restroom did not have a cover.
The inspector notes, due to the number and the nature of the violations management did not show proper food safety knowledge.
The report shows most of the violations were corrected during the inspection.
Now to this week’s good news. Here’s a look at our top performers:
- Santina Tacos (mobile unit)
- Red’s Fruit Cups & More (mobile unit)
