LPD Detectives using forensic sketches to track down suspects

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It was almost a week ago that Lubbock police released a sketch of a sexual assault suspect who is accused of touching a teenage girl inappropriately.
LPD says the victim worked with a forensic sketch artist from Texas Tech to come up with a picture that the victim thinks looks like the man she wants them to find. Police say this aid to tracking suspects has been a big help.
“It's a starting point for the investigation, just like we would with a photograph or a video,” said Detective David Schreiber.
Detective Schreiber is a part of LPD’s Persons Crimes Unit and works on several different cases, including the sexual assault case which happened on 50th Street and Ave Q that led police to release a sketch of a potential suspect.
“It’s been around for a long time. Obviously with the advancements in digital video and people with cell phones and everything like that, the numbers have come down a little bit for forensic sketching, but it’s still very much a valuable tool that we use whenever the it’s right for that case,” Schreiber said.
Schreiber says forensic artists are particularly useful in cases like sexual assault.
“The victim has had prolonged contact with the suspect. They’ve gotten a good look at him or they’ve had some interaction where the victim can look at the face and gets a good look at it.”
Detectives and the sketch artist work hand in hand with the victims so they can make the drawing as accurate as possible. “A sketch artist sits down with a victim or a survivor of a traumatic incident and asks key questions.”
Questions like how tall are they, what’s their race, and what’s their hair color, all general characteristics that will produce a sketch - one that hopefully leads detectives to an arrest.
As for this sexual assault case, Detective Schreiber said they’ve gotten some really good tips, but they still haven’t caught the suspect. If you have any information on this case, police ask that you call Crime Line at 806-741-1000.
