How Santa Fe rebuilt itself in the year after a school shooting

The city of Santa Fe helped start the Santa Fe Resiliency Center to help address the mental health and wellness needs of the community. Julie Kaplow is the director of the Trauma and Grief Center at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston, one of several entities the Santa Fe center relies on to provide services like crisis management. She went to Santa Fe the day after the shooting and said the idea behind the center was to create a tiered model of mental health care since “not everyone was impacted by the shooting in the same way.”